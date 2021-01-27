Legislators should talk to cyclists before introducing bicycling safety laws

As we continue to struggle with putting the scourge of COVID behind us, it will probably seem strange that I’m hoping that more and more of us will succumb to a relatively rare and mostly unheard of condition. But as a polar opposite to the spiked and insidious virus, I believe we will have our lives actually improved as increasing numbers become “infected” with SIPDE.

SIPDE: Scan, Identify, Predict, Decide, Execute. This may be “ringing a bell” for you if once upon a time you took a Defensive Driving course, or the acronym was part of a basic driver’s education class. SIPDE is the framework, a highly condensed manual, if you will, of how to drive from A to B without putting any dents in your vehicle. Or producing “dents” (broken bones, head trauma, etc.) in anyone else you encounter along the way. It’s a directive to actively engage in what many see as the tedium of driving; a tedium that becomes particularly dangerous when some turn to a smartphone to “save” them from being bored.