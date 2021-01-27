Legislators should talk to cyclists before introducing bicycling safety laws

As we continue to struggle with putting the scourge of COVID behind us, it will probably seem strange that I’m hoping that more and more of us will succumb to a relatively rare and mostly unheard of condition. But as a polar opposite to the spiked and insidious virus, I believe we will have our lives actually improved as increasing numbers become “infected” with SIPDE.
SIPDE: Scan, Identify, Predict, Decide, Execute. This may be “ringing a bell” for you if once upon a time you took a Defensive Driving course, or the acronym was part of a basic driver’s education class. SIPDE is the framework, a highly condensed manual, if you will, of how to drive from A to B without putting any dents in your vehicle. Or producing “dents” (broken bones, head trauma, etc.) in anyone else you encounter along the way. It’s a directive to actively engage in what many see as the tedium of driving; a tedium that becomes particularly dangerous when some turn to a smartphone to “save” them from being bored.
Scanning is the most important thing about SIPDE, a regular peripheral review of objects and conditions beyond what occupies the narrow expanse of roadway in front of you. From that you identify a vehicle or person that might be interfering with your intended path. Or it could be an object, such as a parked car, obstructing your sight lines at an intersection. Then comes a prediction: will the observed object/condition possibly require a “change of plans”? Then decide on the action, if any, to be most helpful and execute that action.
The five “steps” are really a rather constant observational and mental “flow” that 99.999% of the time results in a subliminal realization of “yup, everything’s A-OK.” It’s a process and practice that actually reduces stress rather than increasing it. It can be thought of as keeping you “on your toes” while your tires are on the pavement. It’s the core of defensive driving — keeping you ahead of the game so you don’t have to be one of those people, involved in a crash, saying “everything happened so fast, they just came out of nowhere!”
***
As a brief side note, and segue from issues of paying attention, it’s just come to my attention that Rep. Denley Loge, R-St. Regis, has introduced House Bill 184. It ostensibly provides for safer bicycling by adding requirements of hi-vis clothing, and strong front and rear lights being used in daylight. It’s a fascinating irony that a legislator who is, I’m sure, all about personal freedom on a safety-related issue as simple and recommended by experts as wearing a mask during a pandemic, has no qualms about mandating equipment of unproven merit for everyday bicycling.
Beyond unnecessary equipment expenses, HB184 has a (hopefully unintended) consequence of being a boon to defense attorneys for motorists hitting bicyclists who weren’t “shiny” enough. People who put riders under the wheels of their cars almost always successfully employ the SMIDSY ("sorry, mate, I didn’t see you") defense. The noted provisions of the bill makes the SMIDSY card gold-plated: “Your honor, it should be noted that at the time the plaintiff was struck by my client’s vehicle he was in violation of Montana Code 61-8-607.”
Here’s a friendly tip for lawmakers: When considering laws that affect hunters’ safety, start by talking to some hunters. Thinking about laws to truly increase bicycling safety? Spend some time talking to people who are actually out there riding. I guarantee their top suggestion would be to put some teeth into driving-while-texting laws.
Gene Schmitz is a lifelong bicyclist and traffic safety advocate with a history of significant involvement in bicycling advocacy in Missoula and other communities. He is a member of the Bicycle Pedestrian Advisory Board; this column represents his views alone and not necessarily those of the board.