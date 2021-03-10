Legislature erodes quality of judiciary

The JNC was established as a direct result of, and by specific guidance from, the 1971 Constitutional Convention and the resulting 1972 Montana Constitution that did away with the absolute power of the governor under the 1889 Constitution to appoint anyone with a law degree to judicial vacancies. The JNC operated pursuant to 1973 legislation and was composed of four lay persons from throughout the state appointed by the governor, two attorneys appointed by the Montana Supreme Court and a district judge elected by the Montana district judges. (Section 3-1-1001 MCA et seq.)

This seven-member commission has for 50 years screened and vetted judicial applicants in a completely open and public process to assure competency, integrity and experience of judicial nominees, and only advancing the names of three to five of the most qualified candidates to fill each judicial vacancy, with the governor making the final selection from the nominees advanced.

Under SB 140, appointment of judges wrongfully reverts to the 1889 Constitution and incorrectly reestablishes the absolute power of the governor to appoint anyone, i.e., siblings, friends, the openly bias or prejudiced, inexperienced or anti-LGBT, whose sole qualification most likely will be their political connections, all contrary to the mandate of 1972 Constitution.