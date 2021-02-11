Legislature’s attack on public hunters

In total, “PR” funds have pumped more than $18.8 billion into state wildlife agencies. The results have been nothing short of miraculous for restoring wildlife after the utter destruction caused by habitat degradation and market hunting in the 19th century.

In Montana at the turn of the 20th century, there were about 5,000 elk left. Today we have an estimated 170,000 elk. Deer were almost wiped out too, and antelope were saved only because a few ranchers protected the last remaining herds. Hunters joined landowners and state officials in conservation efforts that continue today.

We use PR funds as matching dollars for our best state-based conservation and access program, Habitat Montana, to complete habitat purchases. Just look at Montana’s system of world-class game ranges, which provide winter range for deer, elk and other wildlife, and public hunting access those public lands provide. This wildlife abundance didn’t just happen. It took a lot of hard work by hunters, who are happy to pay the tax.

I personally have a cabinet full of rifles and shotguns that I paid the 11 percent PR tax on. I’m glad to — because I get to use those guns every year on deer, elk, antelope and upland bird hunts. What good are a bunch of guns without abundant wildlife and public access?