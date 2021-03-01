Legislature’s half-time break – give ‘em an earful

Unfortunately, Montana’s Capitol has largely been a right-wing echo chamber for the last two months due to the medical impossibility of having large numbers of citizens who are familiar with certain issues being able to contact and inform legislators in person — which has always been the most effective way to communicate, particularly on complex issues.

The result has been an avalanche of very bad, very partisan measures that have little to do with “the greatest good for the greatest number” that governance is supposed to achieve. For instance, what does hunting black bears with hounds have to do with regular Montanans who are trying to do their jobs and raise their families during this very tough pandemic? “Nothing” would be the right answer since chasing bears with dogs is both unethical and exceedingly cruel.