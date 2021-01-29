Legislature working to expand educational opportunities for Montana families

This week, students and families across the country are raising awareness for expanding K-12 educational opportunities. In Montana, our children and families are as diverse as our geography. The legislature is considering several bills this session to expand the delivery of education services and provide students with learning options that reflect their unique needs.

The Senate Education and Cultural Resources Committee has already passed Senate Bills 22 and 18 which expand career and technical education and allow students to receive diplomas from alternative programs outside their public school district. The committee will also hear Senate Bill 109, which requires public schools to offer gifted and talented coursework. These pieces of legislation will strengthen opportunities in Montana’s public schools.

Too often we tend to focus on systems instead of students. We must always be guided by the fact that education is not about supporting a system; it is about supporting opportunities for success for all families.