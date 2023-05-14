When a routine email arrived addressing me as “Mr. Leslie Budewitz,” years of memories came with it. To be clear, I'm cis — that is, I identify with the female identity I’ve had since birth. My name changed genders decades ago and some people still haven’t caught up. It never happens in person, but was common enough when I graduated from Notre Dame Law School in 1984 that I added my middle name to my resume and always used it in practice. No one mistakes Leslie Ann. (Even the alumnus who’d forgotten the school started admitting women in 1971 and exclaimed “Oh, it’s a girl!”)

So I’ve got my own point of reference, inside my mind and body, when the leadership of the Montana House of Representatives intentionally referred to a trans woman legislator, Zooey Zephyr, as “he.” When she was not allowed to speak because what she said was uncomfortable, when she said what she believed to be true about the impact of denying gender-affirming care to minors, when she refused to ask those protesting her silencing to be quiet.

When misgendering happened to me, it felt horrible. Like I did not meet expectations, did not fit the norm, was only invited to interview because of the assumption that I was male. Like I did not have the right to be there.

I started to write that I now know, in the grander scheme of things, that my experience was minor. An occasional embarrassment — for the other person. A mistake, not a deliberate exercise of power. But that downplays and minimizes what power is, and lets it win. That’s as true of the anti-trans movement now as it was of the sexism I experienced.

Deliberate misgendering by people in power is the intentional effort to erase another person’s identity. To score a point. To say “you can’t fool me; I know who — what — you really are.”

Montana has always been my home. A place to be proud of. A place that birthed true national leaders like Mike Mansfield and Pat Williams. “The Last Best Place” to build your own life. To start over. To say ‘this is who I am, this is what I can do, and this is where I belong.’

But there’s a disheartening trend: a belief that being conservative means defining who other people are instead of protecting individuals’ rights to make their own personal decisions. That’s not a Montana value.

If you grew up here like I did, when it wasn’t legal, let alone safe, for LGBTQ+ people to publicly identify themselves, you knew them. Maybe you were a kid who admired how the two elderly women up the street were such good friends and took care of each other when they had no one else. Then you found out, and you kept on shoveling their sidewalks, accepting pay in cash and cookies. Maybe as an adult, it took you a while to realize those two men who could fix anything weren’t just old Army buddies. They were your neighbors, and that meant something.

As a lawyer, I was trained to analogize and distinguish. To say “here’s what happened in another case and how the law was applied; this case is similar in this way, so the result should be the same.” Or to say “these cases are different in this way, so the result should be different.” I know that my experience as a straight, cis woman who wondered if I didn’t get a job because an interviewer expected a man, a woman whose right to sit at the table was acknowledged but whose right to speak was often undermined, is vastly different from that of a person whose very right to exist as who they are is constantly under challenge.

As a novelist, I try to use my own experience to better understand the world around me and portray it on the page. It is, I believe, part of our responsibility to use our own experiences to better understand others.’ It is part of our responsibility as members of society to encourage others to discover their true selves and live those lives fully, so long as they don’t harm others.

Now that’s a Montana value.