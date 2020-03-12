10 lessons learned on congressional campaign trail

To all my fellow Montanans, my supporters and anxiety-ridden MEA representatives, I am suspending my campaign for U.S. Congress.
I will always be grateful to all of you that I met on the campaign trail over the past six months. The kind words of support literally kept me going to the next dinner, meeting and interview. Each week from mid-July through January, I was encouraged through the hundreds of discussions I had with Montanans on a side variety of topics. What I’ve learned on the campaign are highlighted by these 10 lessons, with the 10th lesson being the most important:
Lesson 1: As much as I can try, where my mother gave birth to me entitles me to no unique state of understanding. The capacity to learn, not the birth certificate, is what makes for great candidates, employees and so on.
Lesson 2: Recycled candidates result in recycled results; enough said.
Lesson 3: If you want to experience something different, you have to do something different.
Lesson 4: Money is still the political metric by which "viable" candidates are measured, and that being the case in all parties. Let me wipe that idea off the bottom of my shoe.
Lesson 5: Until the "why" is adequately explained, the "what" or "how" is irrelevant. This especially applies to all entitlement programs. (Sustainability is a close second.)
Lesson 6: Civility matters because it is founded within our view of what it means to be human — which is generated by our view of the value of life.
Lesson 7: As much as liberals are saying they aren’t interested in "infringing" on the Second Amendment, they are actively doing so (FYI: I will not comply). Frankly, this also applies to the entire Bill of Rights. They are degrading individual responsibility and limited government. See me for that debate.
Lesson 8: Veterans are the only citizens who should have access to fully paid health-care benefits (citation is the U.S. Constitution). We can’t afford the other option; see Lesson 5 and Bernie Sanders for evidence.
Lesson 9: "Safetyism," the idea the we can legislate away risk or danger, is not only financially impossible and counter to quality research, it ignores the last lesson about purpose in life.
Lesson 10: Throughout time, human-derived governments have approached solutions from vain, single-prong, legislation or rules. The idea is that rules or laws make flawed people better. Laws simply allow us to prosecute — that’s it. The reality is this, the handcuffs fit everyone. No one escapes justice and frankly, no one truly wants "full justice," especially when they are the ones on trial. As a superintendent, I have witnessed effect of laws and rules on thousands of students of all ages. Laws and rules are patches for a larger spiritual issue. Lesson 10 is the most important lesson: Go to church, read the most historically accurate document of antiquity, the Bible. The cure for the soul will never be touched by laws on paper.
I am thankful for your time, conversations, and for allowing me a chance. To those who wonder about my political future, I’ll steal a line from one of my favorite movies, "Tombstone": “I’m your huckleberry.”
Corvallis Schools Superintendent Tim Johnson ran as a Republican for Montana's U.S. House seat.