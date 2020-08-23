Let’s expand rooftop solar, not prevent it

Unfortunately, despite the overwhelming support, Montana continues to see our own share of attacks on rooftop solar and net metering, both at the Legislature and Public Service Commission. While Montanans have stood up each time and defended our right to produce our own energy, these battles have consumed time and resources that would be better spent improving the industry and expanding affordable clean energy access to more Montanans. It has been more than 20 years since Montana adopted our net metering policy, during which time solar technology has advanced tremendously. Sadly, our solar policies have not changed and continue to inhibit the growth of the industry. The time has come to modernize Montana’s policies, to unlock the benefits of rooftop solar for more people.