Annick Smith is a writer and filmmaker from the Blackfoot Valley. She was co-editor with William Kittredge of "The Last Best Place, A Montana Anthology," and executive producer of the prize-winning feature "Heartland." She was a co-producer of Robert Redford’s adaptation of Norman Maclean’s "A River Runs Through It," and the author of "Homestead" and other books and articles about the American West.