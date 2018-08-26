There is a reason Montanans love to call our state The Last Best Place. We know we are lucky to live among mountains, prairies, forests, rivers, lakes, and streams that are accessible to everyone. We belong to these lands, and the lands belong to us — public lands where we can hunt and fish and float and picnic, and walk in wonderment with our families and friends. This, we believe, is the inheritance guaranteed by our forefathers, and the inheritance we want to leave for our children and future generations.
But beware. There are people who come to our precious places and see only corporate and personal profit. One of these profiteers is running for the Senate this November. His name is Matt Rosendale, an ambitious man who built his career as a real estate developer in Maryland — an urban place next door to Washington, D.C., about as far from Montana as you can get.
Rosendale hadn’t lived here very long before he decided to run for Congress on a platform of selling off public lands to private parties for resource development — a platform overwhelmingly opposed by a majority of Montanans.
Of course, Rosendale lost. But since then he has looked for opportunities to chip away at public land access. As a member of the Land Board, he voted against moving forward on the Horse Creek easement that would have opened up public access to recreation on 20,000 acres in Eastern Montana. He also torpedoed the Keogh Conservation Easement, which would have protected 8,000 acres of hunting land from possible subdivision.
Rosendale claims he has changed his tune and supports public access to public lands. But we have learned to look at actions not words from two-faced politicians. Rosendale thinks we should scrap protections from thousands of acres of Wilderness Study Areas — a move that 89 percent of Montanans oppose. And he has criticized the Blackfoot Clearwater Stewardship Act, which would protect 79,000 acres in Northwest Montana for multiple uses including hunting and fishing, biking and hiking, conservation and logging.
I have lived on a homestead ranch in the Blackfoot Valley for almost 50 years and I’m one of the residents who collaborated in making this plan. At last, local interests and local people have come together to find a public lands solution that works for everyone. And I’m proud to say that Jon Tester sponsored this bill in the U.S. Senate.
Jon Tester understands Montana and the best interests of Montanans. He is not a Johnny-come-lately pretend rancher like Rosendale, but a third-generation farmer in Big Sandy, whose family homesteaded the land he and his family still farm.
Jon fights to keep our public lands public. He knows they support tens of thousands of jobs as well as boosting local economies by billions of dollars each year. Even more important, he knows that Montana’s outdoor heritage is priceless. Our wild lands, wild animals, and native fish — our Native American traditions, pioneering ancestors, and modern day hunters and gatherers — are what make us unique. They are not for sale.
In Montana, ranchers and miners and doctors and teachers and school kids and grandmas like me know that keeping our public lands public is the best way to preserve our homeland. Do we want Montana to become like Maryland? Or do we want to keep it The Last Best Place?
These issues will be on the ballot this November. It’s up to us to fight for our values and vote for candidates who will help us defend what we love.