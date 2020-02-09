Liberal witch hunt can't burn the president

It's hard to believe that the overwhelming majority of Americans — whether or not they were ever partisan — haven't formed an opinion by now about the state of our national politics. After all, we've all been forced to endure years of various accusations and investigations that recently culminated in the impeachment and failed prosecution of President Donald Trump.

And, even after a moderate Senate acquitted the president on the articles of impeachment brought against him by the angry liberals running the U.S. House of Representatives, it seems that there may be no end in sight for this nonsense.

Those who continue this effort do so at their political peril. It appears the American people have had enough.

Talk of impeachment began soon after the November 2016 election, even before Trump's inauguration. A Washington Post headline printed the day the president took the oath of office declared: "The Campaign to Impeach President Trump has Begun."

Early on, his adversaries placed the goal of removing the president from the Oval Office on the front burner. While he sought to deal with policy issues such as job creation, trade, sensible regulation and criminal justice reform, he was always treated as the enemy by Speaker Nancy Pelosi and her colleagues. There was no honeymoon for Trump.