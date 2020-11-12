Likely lawsuit isn’t main flaw with Missoula’s vaping ban

Teen vaping rates are a serious concern, but the best approach is for the city to do more to enforce current laws that attempt to keep them out of the hands of people who are under the legal age. It seems odd to address underage use of nicotine by banning adults from accessing these products. Missoula has a serious underage drinking problem — yet it would be absurd for the city to address it by banning liquor sales to people 21 or older.

The city’s more tightly written ordinance will put Missoula in a better place in the likely event it is challenged in the courts, but that misses the broader point. “Yes, this could end up in court,” Councilwoman Mirtha Becerra recently told the Missoula Current. “Yes, it was contemplated in the city budget we approved and yes, it is absolutely necessary that we do this for something we believe will protect our youth.”

But instead of gearing up for a court case, the council ought to think of more creative ways of protecting the city’s youth — ones that don’t undermine adult Missoulians ability to choose safer alternatives to their deadly cigarette habit.

Steven Greenhut covers the Western states for the R Street Institute, a free-market think tank. He is based in Sacramento, Calif.

