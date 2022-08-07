Linda Schmitt: Ravalli County Democrats working to protect your freedom

FREEDOM! That word is the clarion call of the Republican Party. It is on practically all their parade banners and political signs. It is so widely espoused that it is maddening and confounding that the Republican Party doesn’t see the hypocrisy in the recent Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v Wade which took away a woman’s constitutional right of autonomy and freedom to make decisions about her own life.

Women have exercised the freedom to make their own personal health and reproductive decisions for over 50 years, resulting in a general increase in their standard of living. It afforded the freedom to obtain better access to health care and education, increasing the economic wellbeing of their children, family, and the nation.

Since the Supreme Court’s decision took away a woman’s constitutional right and deferred the issue to individual state governments, the Republican Party of Montana has pledged to take away that freedom by amending the Montana Constitution, attacking Article II, Part X “Right of Privacy: The right of individual privacy is essential to the well-being of a free society and shall not be infringed without the showing of a compelling state interest.”

There is no predicting the amount of pain, suffering, and economic impact to the women and children in Montana that will be caused by eliminating a woman’s right and freedom to make her own reproductive decisions without interference by the government. And if the Right of Privacy clause is amended to prohibit abortion, it’s predictable that other rights or life decisions made that are dependent on privacy by anyone will also be in jeopardy. This is unacceptable.

The Ravalli County Democratic Party will not stand by and allow the Republican Party to take away a woman’s freedom, autonomy, and right to live her life the way she chooses. We will fight to ensure that the pursuit of life, liberty and happiness is guaranteed to all its citizens. Freedom isn’t just for those who agree with Republican ideology. Freedom means freedom for everyone.

The Ravalli County Republican Party has been busy pushing to get the state party to adopt their resolution that continues to promote propaganda and the lie that the 2020 election was stolen and they have been browbeating their own candidates to take an oath of allegiance to the GOP Party Platform. In contrast, the Ravalli County Democratic Party has passed a resolution that is committed to protect everyone’s freedoms and our right to privacy.

We strongly believe that the government has no place in invading this most intimate aspect of a woman’s life. We also believe that the notion that life begins at conception is no more correct or deserving of legal protection than the belief that it does not.

We want the voters of Ravalli County to know that the Ravalli County Democrats are committed to keeping this issue front and center for the voters of Ravalli County. We will work hard to protect the Montana Constitution from being used as an ideological warclub.

Of all the state constitutions in the nation, the Montana State Constitution provides us with the most expansive rights, the strongest protections, and the greatest ability to observe and participate in our government. Protecting the Democratic values enshrined in our state constitution is the highest priority issue facing voters in the next election and the 2023 Legislative Session. The Ravalli County Democrats will do everything in our power to protect freedom for all Montanans now and into the future. Join us in making that happen.