Linkages outside grizzly bear recovery areas essential to recovery

A team of bear biologists in Canada found that to sustain grizzly bear populations open road density should be 1 mile per square mile or less and secure core areas at least 2500 acres in size away from roads should comprise at least 60% of a management unit. The DCAs allow open road density of 2 miles per square mile, twice that identified by the Canadian team.

A report I co-authored on road density in the Ninemile DCA shows even this inadequate standard is exceeded across 78% of the area and female/cub survival may currently be reduced to 50% or less. Just 12.8% of the Ninemile meets the secure core benchmark.

Rather than remedy this situation, the Forest Service has turned to additional gimmickry. Both the approved Soldier-Butler and recent Rennick-Stark projects in the Ninemile DCA added dozens of miles of non-system roads to the road system, then proposed closing them to provide “impact mitigation” for the new permanent open roads constructed. New roads are not mitigated by closing unmaintained dilapidated routes that are often no more than overgrown trails.