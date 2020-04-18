Liquidity? I call it slush

When NorthWestern Energy recently announced an “incremental $300,000 grant” to unspecified charities, I looked a little further into what the company was up to. Call me cynical, but I’ve often found that Northwestern Energy cloaks its true intentions in rosy terms while they act in their own best interest. I believe that this $300,000 grant is no exception.
That charitable donation from NorthWestern Energy is a very, very small portion of a very, very large “loan” of $100 million that the company just got at the absurdly low rate of 0.5%. Other utility companies such as Avista, PGE, Idaho Power, have also taken advantage of this handout. Presumably, this infusion is part of our nation’s attempt to help businesses that are affected by coronavirus, but have NorthWestern Energy and those other utilities seen a huge drop in revenue? Do they need to be rescued?
No.
Those of us who have homes and businesses still have to pay our utility bills. There has been no huge drop in revenue and our local monopoly, NorthWestern Energy, showed a record profit last year, so why should they need a $100 million bailout? The fact is, they don’t.
When you look at NWE’s press release about the $100 million “loan,” you find that the money will be used “to temporarily increase our targeted minimum liquidity threshold to $200 million, up from our long-standing $100 million level.”
Wow.
All that liquidity adds up to a pretty big slush fund. To me, it’s galling that a monopoly that’s doing well gets an enormous infusion of cash while other businesses are bleeding out. This just doesn’t seem right.
One hundred million dollars would go a very, very long way towards paying off the utility bills of families and businesses that really need help. Call me cynical or a realist, but I doubt that any of the utilities will use this money to do the right thing for ratepayers. Corporations like these don’t have to respond to the market or the voters, they will do what’s best for their bottom line. What’s more is that for NorthWestern Energy, there is an incentive to do the wrong thing with this money.
The thing is, NorthWestern Energy has a very strange business relationship with our state in that they get paid for what they own. That payment on what they own is around 10% of the value of the thing that they buy. With $100 million of money lent at 0.5%, they are now incentivized to buy something in order to have us repay them at a much higher percentage. They can’t lose on a deal like that — but we will.
This sordid scenario is yet another example of why we need to pay close attention to how our federal funds are being distributed during this emergency. There are plenty of corporations that follow the political maxim, “Never let a good crisis go to waste.” They are lining up and pocketing public money while small businesses and families struggle. Sad.
This situation also points out (yet again) that we need to rethink and rework the relationship between NorthWestern Energy and the Montanans who are forced to buy energy from them. Please ask your state legislator to revisit the laws we put in place back when the company went bankrupt. I’m referring to laws that allow the company to pass their costs on to consumers and the laws that guarantee them a payment based on their assets.
With our help, NorthWestern Energy has gotten back on its feet. It now has a chance to return the favor. Call me cynical, but I don’t think it will.
Rep. Tom Woods, D-Bozeman, represents House District 62 in the Montana Legislature and is a candidate for the Montana Public Service Commission representing District 3.
