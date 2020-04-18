Liquidity? I call it slush

Wow.

All that liquidity adds up to a pretty big slush fund. To me, it’s galling that a monopoly that’s doing well gets an enormous infusion of cash while other businesses are bleeding out. This just doesn’t seem right.

One hundred million dollars would go a very, very long way towards paying off the utility bills of families and businesses that really need help. Call me cynical or a realist, but I doubt that any of the utilities will use this money to do the right thing for ratepayers. Corporations like these don’t have to respond to the market or the voters, they will do what’s best for their bottom line. What’s more is that for NorthWestern Energy, there is an incentive to do the wrong thing with this money.

The thing is, NorthWestern Energy has a very strange business relationship with our state in that they get paid for what they own. That payment on what they own is around 10% of the value of the thing that they buy. With $100 million of money lent at 0.5%, they are now incentivized to buy something in order to have us repay them at a much higher percentage. They can’t lose on a deal like that — but we will.