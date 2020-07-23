Lives will be saved thanks to FCC vote to establish 9-8-8

For members of the Montana State Grange, an even more concerning trend is being seen in the agriculture industry, where farmers, ranchers and agricultural workers are more likely to commit suicide than those working in nearly any other profession. After a high-profile story in 2018 about an 82-year-old farmer who died of suicide in Montana, the rural suicide crisis was brought to the attention of people around the United States. Suicides in rural communities have been linked to many different factors, such as long work hours, economic hardships and social isolation. These factors often go unchecked in the community, because of stigma and the lack of trained professionals readily available to handle mental distress, leaving farmers, ranchers and agricultural workers left to deal with their hardships alone.

Veterans in Montana account for 1 in every 5 suicides, many of them related to PTSD.

And in our state, Indigenous youth, who often live in rural areas, experience suicide at the rate of 42.82 per 100,000. These numbers are exceptionally large when only 6% of our state’s population identifies as Indigenous.

Voting to establish 9-8-8 was a simple way to connect people with necessary services that already exist. With every person who dials the number and is dissuaded from ending their life, the legacy of this program will grow.