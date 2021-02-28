Local control requires local responsibility

The argument goes that local governments know best how to account for each community’s unique needs, values and identities. For the most part I would agree. But that argument becomes moot when local governments enact top-down controls over people’s lives.

For example, when local governments impose excessive zoning requirements, they prevent property owners from fully using their land according to community needs. Many common zoning restrictions on lot sizes, building types, parking areas and the number of dwelling units limit the supply of housing and lead to artificially higher home prices. Higher prices can stunt economic growth in a number of ways, including putting the cost of living out of reach for entrepreneurs who grow businesses and the workers they would otherwise hire.