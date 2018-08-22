Between questions about pregnancy, breast feeding difficulties, managing challenging behavior, and more, parenting young children can be hard work! It can be even more difficult if you are going through transitions as a family, are struggling to pay the bills or are learning how to best care for a child with a disability.
Whether you are raising children yourself, or know someone that is, some of these struggles are probably a reality. Luckily, Missoula has several programs that offer one-on-one support to families, no matter how big or small your concerns are!
You can receive one-on-one support from a family support provider in your home or at a place where you and your child feel comfortable. They can help you learn how to bathe your baby or answer your questions about feeding and sleep. They can connect you to community resources or help you track if your child is reaching developmental milestones. They can advise you on parenting issues and offer tips for positive discipline techniques for toddlers and beyond.
Every family needs and deserves the kind of support these programs offer. However, some families still hesitate to utilize these services, thinking that they are only for families facing extreme difficulties. While some programs are specialized for children with specific needs, others are available to any family that wants them. And what’s more, programs such as these have been shown to have multiple benefits to families and communities.
According to data from The Pew Charitable Trusts, quality one-on-one support programs, otherwise known as home visiting, can help parents provide a safe and nurturing environment for their children. In addition, the relationships that families and their support providers build over time can lead to lasting benefits for the entire family. Other benefits for children and families can include:
1. Mothers and babies are healthier: Family support providers working with pregnant women and new moms in one-on-one support programs promote maternal health by helping mothers reduce their stress levels, receive needed health care, improve diets, quit smoking and balance their personal, work and parenting lives.
2. Children are better prepared for school: Support programs have been shown to promote positive parenting practices such as creating a safe and fun play environment, providing age-appropriate books and engaging with children in learning activities.
3. Children are safer: Evidence shows that one-on-one support programs are associated with an overall increase in safety and health within the home, including: learning positive parenting techniques, providing safe sleep environments, proper installation and usage of car seats, timely utilization of primary medical care, reduced emergency room visits and increased immunization rates.
4. The whole community benefits: Healthier children and families equal healthier communities. In fact, the short- and long-term benefits of one-on-one support programs largely outweigh the costs of implementation. A RAND research study found that evidence-based home visiting programs have a $5.70 return for every tax dollar spent.
Healthy Start Missoula, a local early childhood coalition, is launching a campaign to let people know about the variety of one-on-one support services for families, and which ones they might want to utilize. Parents can find the right program for them on the Healthy Start Missoula website: www.healthystartmissoula.org/one-on-one-support.
If you would like to learn more about any of Missoula’s one-on-one support programs or Healthy Start’s campaign, contact Anna Semple at asemple@missoulacounty.us.
Funding for this campaign was provided by a grant through Montana Children's Trust Fund and coordinated through the Missoula Forum for Children and Youth at the Missoula City-County Health Department.