Logging and fires

This does not mean that forest management has no role to play, for an ongoing treatment of vegetation in the Home Ignition Zone within 100 feet of buildings offers significant protection to residential structures and strategically targeted efforts to reduce fuels so that firefighters can safely contain the course of a fire can work. Yet attempting to “fire-proof” forests is a fool’s errand, since forests have evolved in the presence of fire and sustainable ecological processes depend on fire. We misunderstood fire’s role for much of the 20th century, and through a combination of excessive harvesting of large, fire-resistant trees and heroic attempts to suppress all fires we inadvertently left forests in an unusually vulnerable state to fires. Thankfully, forest management has become more sensitive to natural processes, and modern treatments have moved away from the heavy hand of clear cuts and tried to recreate the complex mosaics of natural vegetation patterns. But the curve ball of climate change coupled with the expansion of human settlement in dry forest environments has made forest management more challenging than ever. What we don’t need are drastic approaches demanding more logging while foregoing environmental review and analysis. Science continues to inform us of nuanced impacts of forest interventions. For example, recent research has shown that many forest fuel treatments that focus on thinning do not improve forests’ ability to absorb carbon because they remove so many trees that overall photosynthesis diminishes. However, forest treatments in some forest types that are developed to retain and recruit large trees — sometimes through combinations of harvest and prescribed burning — can over the long term lead to carbon-absorbing, more fire-resilient forests. We can develop these projects through careful, site-specific design, but they are not a panacea.