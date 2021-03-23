Lolo Forest management deserves our support

How do you feel about tens of millions of your tax dollars going to wildfire suppression, when proactive, science-based forest management could have helped prevent a catastrophic wildfire in the first place? Judging from her recent guest opinion, Patty Ames believes we should stay the course of forest non-management, where wildfire and insects are threatening public lands and nearby homes.
The Lolo National Forest should be applauded for doing their jobs and developing responsible projects that improve the health and resiliency of our forests. There is no dispute the forests are experiencing the effects of climate change, and in some areas, the forests are failing to regenerate naturally. That is precisely why land managers should take action and use the tools at their disposal to help forests adapt to these conditions before they succumb to wildfire and are lost for generations.
Patty Ames goes to great lengths expressing concerns over supposed impacts to grizzly bears, wolves and wildlife. However, federal land managers and scientists have now spent years studying conditions on the ground and the project itself. They’ve determined the appropriate forest management tools to reduce wildfire risks and increase forest resiliency.
All of the environmental assessment and scientific analyses in available on the Lolo National Forest’s web site for everyone to read. Wildlife can’t thrive where forests have been destroyed by wildfire, soils have been sterilized and water resources have been severely compromised.
Patty Ames fails to mention that under the Solder-Butler project, less than a quarter of the 45,000-acre project area would receive mechanical thinning treatments. She also fails to mention the Soldier-Butler project would result in the net reduction of 62 miles for forest roads. Once lost, credibility and trust are hard to regain.
When it comes to the management of national forests, why should we trust those who have had their way for the last 30 years? In the opinion section of this newspaper, we are told over and over again that nothing should be done to proactively reduce risks to the forests. All we need to do, they say, is remove some brush around our homes. Those who have been impacted by the Sunrise, Lolo Peak and Sheep Gap fires might disagree.
In fact, about 40% of the Solder-Butler project area is within the Wildland Urban Interface. The Lolo National Forest is seeking to implement treatments because these at-risk forests are within the Missoula County Community Wildfire Protection Plan. Implementing these treatments can help protect the investments made in stream restoration and other important work.
Perhaps the greatest sin in Patty Ames’ opinion is the fact that Soldier-Butler and other forest management projects would include the sale of timber that sustains jobs, economic activity and non-tax revenue to support local services. While she touts the brush removal that “would keep people employed for years,” her rhetoric suggests she is content to destroy the jobs of those who are already working to protect and sustain our public forests so they are healthy and accessible for current and future generations. I suppose she doesn’t use any wood products, of any kind at any time.
Forests are not static ecosystems, which we should walk away from in the hopes they will sequester and store carbon forever. Forests are dynamic ecosystems that are constantly changing and vulnerable to wildfire, insects, disease and climate change impacts. The Lolo National Forest is correct to take action, use the best science available and develop projects that benefit our forests and communities.
We’ve seen the result of 30 years of forest non-management and it’s not working. It’s time to let public lands managers do their jobs without constant obstruction and lawsuits that drain taxpayer dollars and leave us with massive wildfire suppression costs.
Tom Partin is the Montana representative for the American Forest Resource Council, a trade association advocating for active forest management on federal lands. Partin has worked in forestry in the Pacific Northwest for over 40 years.