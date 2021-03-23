Lolo Forest management deserves our support

Patty Ames fails to mention that under the Solder-Butler project, less than a quarter of the 45,000-acre project area would receive mechanical thinning treatments. She also fails to mention the Soldier-Butler project would result in the net reduction of 62 miles for forest roads. Once lost, credibility and trust are hard to regain.

When it comes to the management of national forests, why should we trust those who have had their way for the last 30 years? In the opinion section of this newspaper, we are told over and over again that nothing should be done to proactively reduce risks to the forests. All we need to do, they say, is remove some brush around our homes. Those who have been impacted by the Sunrise, Lolo Peak and Sheep Gap fires might disagree.

In fact, about 40% of the Solder-Butler project area is within the Wildland Urban Interface. The Lolo National Forest is seeking to implement treatments because these at-risk forests are within the Missoula County Community Wildfire Protection Plan. Implementing these treatments can help protect the investments made in stream restoration and other important work.