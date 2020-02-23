Louis Charlo: A WWII hero lost to history

Iwo Jima, one of the Japanese home islands, witnessed some of the fiercest fighting in the Pacific campaign. On the fourth day of the campaign, the Marines sent two patrols to the summit of 546-foot-high Mount Suribachi in an effort to determine how many Japanese still held out in the island’s maze of caves and tunnels. Private Charlo, a BAR man with F Company of the 28th Regiment of the 5th Marine Division, accompanied one of the patrols.

After encountering no resistance, his patrol returned to their platoon and then led the group of about 40 Marines back up the mountain, where a 20-foot piece of pipe was found. To it they lashed a flag taken from the USS Missoula. As they raised the flag, Louis R. Lowery of Leatherneck Magazine snapped a photograph. According to the official Marine Corps account of this first flag-raising, Louis Charlo was one of the men in the photo. Decades later, another Marine disputed the claim and the Marine Corps accepted the challenge. Nonetheless, as other photos of the event document, Private Charlo was with the first flag-raisers.