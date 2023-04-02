This week, the House was focused on passing a conservative state budget. House Bill 2, the budget bill, passed a preliminary House vote on a party line following a day-long floor session. House Republicans voted against 14 amendments and $178 million in new spending that were proposed by Democrats. The budget brings a responsible balance between the taxpayers’ pocketbook and the need of critical services of Montanans. HB2 continues to address the critical state-funded needs and services that the people of Montana expect in the future, as well as issues such as the State Hospital, countless other mental health facilities and that previous administrations have consistently failed to address.

With the Republican supermajority in Helena, we have the opportunity to improve the Constitution of the State of Montana this session just as our federal Constitution has been improved over the years. There are several constitutional amendments that are being introduced by Republican lawmakers that protect the Montana way of life. The future of our rights as Montanans depends on the work we can accomplish this session. That is why I am supporting several constitutional amendments that will implement constitutional carry into the Montana Constitution, as well as establish the right to hunt.

As always, I am honored to represent House District 97, and look forward to passing more conservative Legislature. We have all felt the impact of inflation and House Republicans did excellent work on this budget to keep it fiscally conservative and appropriate during this time.