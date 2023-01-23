Lyn Hellegaard: Montanans can make their own financial decisions

The legislative process is one that is important to me, not only as your Representative, but as a Montana citizen.

There are bills this session that will propose ways to begin paying off our debt as a state. This action is a step that financial planners, such as Dave Ramsey, instruct as the first step in achieving financial independence and stability. I believe we must be exemplary stewards of our state fiscal resources. This begins by using part of the suggested $900 million that resides in the Montana tax rebate account in the state special revenue fund.

In addition to paying bonds with the excess revenue, these various bills will provide income tax and property tax relief to the Montana citizens who paid it. If you overpay for an item at the store, you expect a refund. If your local co-op receives more money than they need to provide service, you receive a dividend check. Why should state government operate any differently? It shouldn’t.

In opposition to giving you back your money in the form of income and property tax relief, some Montana officials have claimed we need to focus on paying down “all general obligation debt and saving taxpayers $40 million over the biennium.” However, this quote does not consider the fact you know how to use your money more effectively than bureaucrats. Do you need help with daycare, or your aging parents, or just buying groceries and fuel? How can a bureaucrat effectively decide what is best for each Montanan? You know what will help your family the most, I believe in your ability to make the right decisions for you and your family.

The upcoming bills this session are just a small part of getting Montana back on a strong financial footing. We are not ignoring the healthcare crisis, reduction in property taxes or education. We are simply rebating your over-collected tax payments back to you, the rightful owners.

With a plethora of bills being proposed this session, we are working to ensure the best for the state of Montana, and those living in Montana.