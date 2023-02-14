As a State Representative in HD 97 in Missoula County, I was elected on the premise that I would represent the needs and interests of all residents, especially the rural residents of Missoula County.

Currently, I am working on several bills that do just that.

The first bill I am honored to sponsor involves revising the eligibility for disabled veteran property tax assistance programs. Essentially, this bill amends the law to exclude income from specific sources from being subject to state taxes in unusual circumstances, such as retirement or social security benefits. The bill outlines exemptions for unusual circumstances of income, such as medical and funeral expenses for the veteran and their immediate family, major home and vehicle repairs, as well as education or career training.

I firmly believe that by removing income in those unusual circumstances from adjusted gross income calculations, for disabled veteran property tax assistance programs, we can show support for the men and women who sacrificed for our country, while making sure our veterans and their families can stay in their homes. I ask my fellow Missoula-area legislators to join me in supporting this common sense and much needed legislation.

Additionally, I am sponsoring a bill ensuring that the senior and disabled communities continue to have life essential rides from their local transit providers. Due to supply chain issues in the bus industry, buses that were ordered three years ago at $90,000 are now costing $120,000. Many of our small rural systems can’t raise the additional funds to accept delivery of the bus. This simple change will provide your local Senior Center, Council on Aging, Tribal Transit or urban paratransit service with a critical additional local match.

I continue to look for ways to serve the people of HD 97 and greatly appreciate all of you who have contacted me with your insights. I was elected to work for you, and your ideas for legislation are critical to allow me to be of greatest service to all of you whom I represent.