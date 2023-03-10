Hunters and outfitters have waged war every Legislative session since 2007. We’ve fought pitched battles over season-setting, non-resident licensing, land access, and elk management. The armor we’ve put on has often been so thick we couldn't hear what the other side was saying.

The current Montana Legislative session has been different. We’re listening to each other. We still don’t agree on everything, but we aren’t letting that get in the way of advancing a package of bipartisan bills that provide new tools to improve elk and wildlife management.

The Montana Outfitters and Guides Association and the Montana Citizens Elk Management Coalition’s joint legislative package of six bills has now advanced through the midpoint of this current legislative session and is on course to be passed into law. The various bills that make up the package are sponsored by a group of bipartisan legislators and have the support of the Governor’s Office.

Collectively, this package of bills represent small but important steps forward to rebuild trust and provide new ideas to help redistribute elk, improve hunter success rates, and maintain positive relationships between hunters, landowners and outfitters. Not every organization that has worked on this package gets everything it wants, but that’s the nature of collaboration. We think small steps forward today will help us to find more common ground tomorrow.

We agreed early on that more tools were needed to decrease hunting pressure and increase hunter success rates. We’ve hit on a few innovative ways to begin accomplishing that goal.

Senate Bill 281, sponsored by Sen. Pat Flowers (D-Belgrade), would reduce the sale of nonresident deer B tags to alleviate crowding on accessible lands. In addition, House Bill 635, sponsored by Josh Kassmier (R-Fort Benton) would establish a non-resident landowner preference pool to encourage landowners to hunt their own deeded lands, incentivize them to enroll in state sponsored public access programs, and reduce hunting pressure on other publicly accessible lands.

Another ripe area of common ground is the growing need for better incentives to enroll more landowners in state-sponsored access programs. Better access on private lands can help resolve problematic concentrations of wildlife and help redistribute them onto public lands.

Prior to the legislative session, many Montanans were discussing the need to update the Block Management program and build on its historic success. The Private Land/Public Wildlife Council ultimately endorsed a popular idea to double the payment cap paid to enrolled landowners. This idea was introduced as legislation through Senate Bill 58 by Sen. Steve Hinebauch (R-Wibaux) and we are proud to support it.

We’ve also popped the hood on Montana’s 454 program. House Bill 596, sponsored by Denley Loge (R-St Regis), would modify this program to make it a more equitable and effective tool for managing problematic concentrations of elk on private lands. The bill would create a new prescription for a ‘like’ opportunity between the first tag holder and the first hunter selected for the 454 agreement. If the landowner gets a bull tag, then the public hunter gets a bull tag too. This also gives the Fish and Wildlife Commission more authority to negotiate and prioritize applications that offer additional public elk hunting opportunities, above the bare minimum 3:1 ratio.

There are no easy answers to the complex issue of elk and wildlife management. Only by working together can Montanans solve these problems durably and equitably, while also taking into account all our experiences in the field. Our package of bills represents a fresh start to this discussion that we hope will continue to grow in the future.

You can learn more about this package of legislation at montanaelk.org.