Mail-in election empowers voters for primary election

• a primary ballot for each of the three political parties with candidates running for election;

• a colored secrecy envelope; and

• a postage-paid return mailing envelope addressed to your county election office.

Read the instruction sheet carefully. It will tell you what type of pen you should use and how to mark your ballot clearly so it can be read in counting the votes.

Only vote on one of the enclosed ballots. Each ballot is for a different political party (Republican, Democrat or Green) and you must choose only one party to support. If you vote with more than one ballot, none of your votes will count.

Put the one ballot you voted in the colored secrecy envelope and throw away the two ballots you didn’t use. Do not put any marks on the secrecy envelope; insert the colored secrecy envelope in the return mailing envelope and sign you name on the return envelope. You must sign the return envelope for your vote to count. The election office will match your voter registration signature to the one on the return envelope and your ballot will not be counted if they don’t match.