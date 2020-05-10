Mail-in election empowers voters for primary election

How does a primary election differ from a general election?
In a primary election, we vote to choose who will be the candidate from one political party for each office in the general election.
Some states, like Iowa, use caucuses to choose, but most states, like Montana, use primary elections. The winners from each party become the party’s “nominee” for that office in general election in November.
In Montana we have “open” primaries. That means you don’t have to tell anyone which party you support. You can also change the party you support from one primary election to the next.
Usually both the Republican and Democrat parties have multiple candidates competing for their party’s nomination. This June 2, Montana will also have a third party, the Green Party, with competing candidates.
Montana’s June 2 primary election will be by mail to keep us all safe from COVID-19.
Every Montana voter will essentially be voting “absentee.” “Absentee” or mail-in ballots are identical to the ballots we would use if we voted at our regular polling place. For this election, ballots were mailed to registered voters starting May 8. That mailing includes:
• an instruction sheet that will explain how to vote;
• a primary ballot for each of the three political parties with candidates running for election;
• a colored secrecy envelope; and
• a postage-paid return mailing envelope addressed to your county election office.
Read the instruction sheet carefully. It will tell you what type of pen you should use and how to mark your ballot clearly so it can be read in counting the votes.
Only vote on one of the enclosed ballots. Each ballot is for a different political party (Republican, Democrat or Green) and you must choose only one party to support. If you vote with more than one ballot, none of your votes will count.
Put the one ballot you voted in the colored secrecy envelope and throw away the two ballots you didn’t use. Do not put any marks on the secrecy envelope; insert the colored secrecy envelope in the return mailing envelope and sign you name on the return envelope. You must sign the return envelope for your vote to count. The election office will match your voter registration signature to the one on the return envelope and your ballot will not be counted if they don’t match.
Drop the envelope in any U.S. Mail box. You won’t need to put a stamp on the envelope for this all-mail-in election. You can also drop it off at your county election office's designated drop-off location, while maintaining social distancing. Your ballot must be received by your county election office by 8 p.m. pm June 2 for your vote to count.
If you don’t receive a ballot in the mail by May 15, or if you want to find out more about your county’s ballot drop-off locations and hours of operations, call your local elections office. They will help you make sure your vote counts.
County election offices will be open on June 2 to allow for last-minute voter registration and voting. There may be lines, possibly outside, due to social distancing requirements, so do yourself and the election officials a favor and get your ballot in before June 2.
After this election, if you decide you like voting by mail, you can apply to have an absentee ballot mailed to your address for all elections. In Montana you don’t have to explain why you want to vote absentee. Download the application for absentee ballot at the secretary of state’s website: sosmt.gov
The League’s nonpartisan voter information website is VOTE411.org.
Nancy Leifer is co-president of the League of Women Voters Montana. Nancy Maxson is co-president of the League of Women Voters Missoula.
