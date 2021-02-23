Maintain death with dignity

“I’m from the government and I’m here to help.” Back in 1986, that’s what Ronald Reagan considered “the nine most terrifying words in the English language,” and although I disagreed with our 40th president on a number of things he said and did in those days, that one struck home even to me.

Various Republican legislators in Helena seem to have missed Reagan’s point, as they appear determined to take away a basic civil right we Montanans have enjoyed for more than a decade. Would this in fact “help” us, as their constituents? You be the judge.

Since 2008, our state courts have recognized Montanans’ fundamental right of “death with dignity,” also known as “medical aid in dying.” That’s the right of a terminally ill patient, one who’s experiencing intractable suffering as death approaches, to seek a prescription of medication to hasten the dying process, end the suffering, and bring about a peaceful, compassionate close to life. The law considers this as part of the overarching right of “personal autonomy” — the right to control one’s own body — and it’s something that’s been guarded zealously for sound reasons. As the legal reasoning goes, it’s the patients’ bodies, lives, suffering and deaths that are involved, and the ultimate decisions regarding them should therefore be theirs to make, rather than the government and its agents making the decisions for them.