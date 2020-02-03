Maintain wildness of Great Burn

Nearly 50 years ago, I fell in love with an enchanted land of cedar cathedrals, cliffs pearled with mountain goats, and streams rich with red-throat-slashed cutthroat trout.

The streams in the Great Burn are still as clean and cold as they were then, the air is still as fresh, and the quiet still as quiet. That’s due in large measure to the area’s management as a recommended wilderness where motorized or mechanized vehicles have no place.

The Great Burn lies along the Montana-Idaho state line. About two-thirds of the recommended wilderness is in Idaho and one-third in Montana. Access is easier from the Montana side, where many hiking and horseback trips start at Hoodoo Pass west of Superior, or at the Clearwater Crossing or Schley Trailheads west of Alberton.

Wolverines, wolves, moose, elk, Canada lynx, fishers and mountain goats make their home in the Great Burn. Mountain goats cling to steep slopes throughout the year. During the winter, they have a hard time finding enough to eat, particularly the nannies, which may be pregnant. While deep snows are a challenge for mountain goats, late snowpack is critical for female wolverines, which keep kits in their snow-cave dens until May. Both wolverines and mountain goats are vulnerable to disturbance, which is limited by the present prohibition against motorized or mechanized vehicles.