Calling on all citizens of Missoula: in 40 weeks we will be electing six new council members — one from each of the city's six wards.
Are you tired of rising taxes and reckless spending? Do you want to keep Missoula a city for all and not just for the rich? Are you frustrated seeing your tax dollars being spent for the benefit of large corporations? Are you liberty-minded? Do you want to make a difference in your local community?
I, like many of you, love our city for its beauty, opportunity and most of all, its community, which is comprised of amazing folks from all different income levels and backgrounds. Unfortunately, right before our eyes we are quickly seeing Missoula becoming a city only for the super-wealthy and well-connected.
Wages for the average Missoulian continue to be far below those of our neighboring cities, housing costs continue to skyrocket above the national average, government spending and taxes are infinitely increasing. The opportunities and qualities of life that we all love and cherish in Missoula are vanishing. We need a change; the policies that have been enacted for decades are failing us.
There are six city council seats up for election this coming November. The city is divided into six wards and each ward has a seat up for re-election. You must live in your ward to run. No incumbents have formally announced a run for re-election so far. Please reach out to me by private message if you are considering a run and would like to help me in my fight for lower taxes and opportunity for all Missoulians regardless of their income level.
Use this link to find out which ward you live in:
I have been fighting for the good folks of Missoula for over a year now and I am more than happy to do it! However, at the end of the day I am only one vote. In order to bring real change to this wonderful city, I need help.
I understand that it can be time-consuming, but at some point, we need good folks to stand up and fight for a change. Some short details for the post that I will elaborate on upon further request will be as follows:
• Roughly four to five hours during normal business hours on Wednesdays for committee meetings. (These can be reduced depending on how many committees you choose to sit on.)
• On average, two hours per week Monday evenings from 7 o'clock on.
• Roughly 10-20 hours per week for constituent communications and working with them to solve a variety of problems.
• Your salary will be roughly $15,000 per year.
• You and your family will be eligible for city health insurance.
• You will be able to participate in the state's Public Employees' Retirement System.
These are all nice incentives but at the end of the day, the best part of the job is getting to meet with, interact with and help your fellow citizens.
Please do not hesitate to reach out with any questions or comments.