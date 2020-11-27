Make Missoula the repairer of broken walls

This morning, I relaxed at table with a cup of dark-roast coffee and the Saturday, Nov. 21, Missoulian. Attracted by the headline, "It’s the right thing to do," the article related how a coalition of Missoula groups intended to provide “temporary safe outdoor space” for homeless individuals on private land below Miller Creek. As I read aloud, we both wiped tears from our eyes, thinking of the dire needs of homeless people in our community, and felt grateful that this level of intervention was about to take place.
Just last month we read how the city, in collaboration with the Poverello Center, planned to open a 150-person winter homeless shelter near the Southgate Mall. The photo accompanying the article depicted several people laying out mattresses upon the warehouse floor. This scene reminded us of a time, about 50 years ago, when Susie, pregnant with our first child, and I, a student on the GI Bill at University of Montana, found ourselves homeless and in need of shelter. Friends offered space in their warehouse, where we layered several mattresses upon the floor as our bedding. We can attest that however dire a person’s needs, no one wants to submit themselves to the denigrating position where they have to beg.
In last Sunday’s guest column, Frank Larkin, co-chair of Warrior Call initiative, writes regarding veterans, “But what about those vets who don’t raise their hands, who are suffering in silence, whose physical or psychological injuries have left them perilously disconnected from others? How to reach them, these men and women who are most vulnerable …” Upon reading this comment I had a "flashback" to 1988, when we, in need of public assistance, experienced appalling bureaucratic humiliation. Two years later, we opened the first adult daycare center in Missoula, with a mission to enhance the quality of life of adults with disabilities and brain injuries. I use the expression "quality of life," defining our genuine relationships with Montana residents, evident to us when we, as newlyweds, moved to the Missoula community 52 years ago.
As a Missoula community, we have matured and flourished so well that the CEO of United Way, Susan Hay Patrick, when referring to planned interventions, quotes, "Missoula is a lot farther ahead than a lot of places in the country." And again, "Missoula does well in collaborative efforts …"
As Missoula residents, we must continue to collaborate and enhance our perspective that, in order for us to prosper as a people, we cannot ignore and disown the most needy within our community. We must continue to loosen and break the chains, and untie the cords of bondage, share our food with the hungry, provide the poor with shelter and not turn away any member of humanity.
When we strive together as a community to do away with these challenging and demanding burdens; when we do away with the pointing finger and malicious talk, then the treasure we call "home" will be like a well-watered garden, like a spring whose waters never fail. Then our community will be called the "repairer of broken walls," the "restorer of streets and dwellings."
Ray and Susie Risho are Missoula residents.
