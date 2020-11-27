Make Missoula the repairer of broken walls

This morning, I relaxed at table with a cup of dark-roast coffee and the Saturday, Nov. 21, Missoulian. Attracted by the headline, " It’s the right thing to do ," the article related how a coalition of Missoula groups intended to provide “temporary safe outdoor space” for homeless individuals on private land below Miller Creek. As I read aloud, we both wiped tears from our eyes, thinking of the dire needs of homeless people in our community, and felt grateful that this level of intervention was about to take place.

Just last month we read how the city, in collaboration with the Poverello Center, planned to open a 150-person winter homeless shelter near the Southgate Mall. The photo accompanying the article depicted several people laying out mattresses upon the warehouse floor. This scene reminded us of a time, about 50 years ago, when Susie, pregnant with our first child, and I, a student on the GI Bill at University of Montana, found ourselves homeless and in need of shelter. Friends offered space in their warehouse, where we layered several mattresses upon the floor as our bedding. We can attest that however dire a person’s needs, no one wants to submit themselves to the denigrating position where they have to beg.