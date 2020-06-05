The COVID-19 pandemic has forced a seismic shift in each of our lives, here in Missoula and across the world. And as we all work together to adapt to this disease, we appreciate that Governor Bullock affirmed the importance of trails and open space to Montanan’s quality of life, physical and mental health.
Historically, we at MTB Missoula have celebrated National Trails Day — June 6 this year — by partnering with other user groups and land managers to host stewardship projects across the Missoula Valley. From the Rattlesnake to Blue Mountain to Mount Dean Stone, National Trails Day has been an opportunity to get out on the land and build a stronger community on our trails.
This year, social distancing requirements mean that large volunteer events will have to wait, but you can still get out and make the most of National Trails Day.
Get out there: Whether you’re riding your bike, going for a run or taking the dog for a walk, make an effort this weekend to get out on the trails to enjoy the fresh air and blooming wildflowers.
Leave them better than you found them: Pick up a piece of trash or a bag of dog waste or go out of your way to have a positive interaction with another trail user — smile and say hi, or yield the trail even if you have the right of way. National Trails Day is as much about giving back as it is enjoying the ride!
Write a letter: Missoula is better with its trails, and as our community continues to grow and embrace these incredible resources, we’re working hard to help our trail network keep up with community needs. National Trails Day is a great time to write a letter or an email to your city council representatives and let them know how important trails are for you and your family.
This National Trails Day is a little bit different, but you can still get out and enjoy the best of Missoula (from at least 6 feet apart).
Ben Horan is executive director of Mountain Bike Missoula.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.