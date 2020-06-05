× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The COVID-19 pandemic has forced a seismic shift in each of our lives, here in Missoula and across the world. And as we all work together to adapt to this disease, we appreciate that Governor Bullock affirmed the importance of trails and open space to Montanan’s quality of life, physical and mental health.

Historically, we at MTB Missoula have celebrated National Trails Day — June 6 this year — by partnering with other user groups and land managers to host stewardship projects across the Missoula Valley. From the Rattlesnake to Blue Mountain to Mount Dean Stone, National Trails Day has been an opportunity to get out on the land and build a stronger community on our trails.

This year, social distancing requirements mean that large volunteer events will have to wait, but you can still get out and make the most of National Trails Day.

Get out there: Whether you’re riding your bike, going for a run or taking the dog for a walk, make an effort this weekend to get out on the trails to enjoy the fresh air and blooming wildflowers.