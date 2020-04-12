Make voting safe during pandemic

Cooperation between the Secretary of State’s office in maintaining the eligible voters list and each county election office will ensure all voters can cast their ballots. State and local election officials will be making modifications in light of Center for Disease Control recommendations regarding where polling place are located and how they are administered. Election administrators must identify locations that both protect vulnerable communities and ensure that African American, Latino, Asian, Native American and language minority voters, voters with disabilities, and students have the access they need to cast their vote.

What can you do?

During this pandemic, voters have the responsibility to protect themselves and election officials from exposure. The most responsible way is to vote by mail. If you are registered to vote, whether absentee or not, your ballot for the June 2 primary likely will be coming to you by mail. Now is a good time to check that your registration is current and that the address on file for you is the right one. Go to:

By entering your name and birth date, you can check to see if you are registered to vote and at what address.