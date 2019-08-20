The Mansfield Center of the University of Montana plays a significant role in the economic and social life of the Missoula community — much more than this brief opinion piece will cover. I would like, however, to mention one aspect that I am familiar with: that is the homestay program.
The center honors Mike Mansfield, a remarkable Montanan who served our nation as public servant, statesman and diplomat. It is in his name that the center offers a wide range of programming on international and ethical public affairs to foster globally minded leaders of integrity.
Every year, the center brings more than 100 leaders and scholars from around the globe to Missoula. Sponsored by the Bureau of Educational Affairs of the U.S. Department of State, these visitors come for academic and professional programs drawing on Montana strengths in such fields as natural resources, workforce development and good governance.
To provide a “taste” of American life during their rigorous programs, these visitors stay with families for various lengths of time, from a weekend to three weeks, to experience local hospitality and culture. I would like to tell you about an experience this program has made possible for my wife and me.
In November of 2014 we, along with our son and his wife, visited the Southeast Asian countries of Cambodia and Laos. During this trip we visited the Cambodian cities of Phnom Penh, Kampot and Siem Reap. In Laos, we spent time in the capital city of Vientiane.
We were met at the Phnom Penh airport by Chunny, a former Buddhist monk that had spent many years in a monastery. Yut, a local guide, took us through the exciting city of Siem Reap and one of the Wonders of the World and major religious complex, the nearly 900-year-old Angkor Wat. Catdy, a youth from Laos, gave as an intimate look into the history of Laos and a special tour of a workshop that made orthopedic limbs for victims of the minefields left over from the Vietnam War.
What was so special is that we were met by five scholars who lived in these two countries. You might ask, how did we get to know them? Very simply, through the Mansfield Center homestay program.
Since April 2013, we have provided homestays to 30 visitors from around the world. We still correspond with many of them and have invitations to visit their countries. I highly recommend this program if you have a spare bed or two. This is particularly true if you like to travel and would enjoy touring a country with a new lifelong friend.
What is most valuable for many in our community is that while they may never travel beyond Montana’s borders, the homestay connection allows them to travel without leaving their own homes. These global fellows bring the world to our doorsteps. When we gather with other homestay families, the excitement of the children is clear as they meet people from such far-flung countries as Chile, Mongolia and France. These experiences in cross-cultural engagement have helped to prepare them in unexpected ways to better compete in the global economy.
I recommend that you pay a visit to the Mansfield Center website, umt.edu/mansfield, to learn more about their work to continue Mansfield’s legacy in ethical public affairs and international engagement. For more information on how you can be part of the homestay experience, visit the Mansfield Center on the fourth level of the Mansfield Library, or contact program coordinator Kyra Cronin at kyra.cronin@umontana.edu or 406-243-2988.