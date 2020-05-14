Many reasons to 'like Mike' Cooney for governor

I Like Mike! A catchy slogan for those of us supporting Mike Cooney for governor but a slogan with much depth, a phrase that tells the story of a lifetime of public service in Montana.
I like Mike Cooney for governor because he knows how to work with legislators, which I learned as a legislator in the past two legislative sessions. He immediately responded to questions when legislators were seeking information about a bill or the governor’s position on a bill. He was open and honest with his responses to queries and provided the information a legislator needed. He was a state representative from 1977-1981, a state senator from 2003-2011, and president of the Senate 2007-2009, which taught him the struggles of passing bills. Cooney hasn’t forgotten how to work with diverse individuals to pass the best legislation.
I like Cooney because he understands the state budget at this critical time when state revenue is diving as a result of business decline and laid oﬀ workers. He can step into the office of the governor on the first day of the 2021, with a plan developed for the budget while knowing the full extent of the revenue situation, addressing community and human services needs. Additionally, Cooney has a depth of knowledge of the dramatic change in the Montana economy over the last several years and the necessity of reworking the state tax structure. He sees the pressure on local governments as a result of over-reliance on property tax to fund the increasing demands of citizens and essential infrastructure needs.
I like Cooney because, as lieutenant governor since 2016, he has talked to Montanans in all sectors of the economy. He understands the issues farmers and ranchers face daily. He understands the struggles of small businesses before the COVID-19 stay-at-home directive and the impact of closing their doors has had on the economic backbone of our state economy. He is aware of the housing crisis in rural areas and fast-growing communities like Bozeman.
Cooney recognizes the energy needs of the state and the reality of climate change on the business of Montana and individual citizens. Cooney has publicly stated the need to expand renewable energy and recognizes the impact citizens can make to address the use of renewable energy.
I like Cooney because he is a friend to the working women and men in Montana. While working with businesses, he also has supported the needs of workers and supports the need for collective bargaining to protect workers. Mike grew up in Butte and has never forgotten his roots and commitment to workers.
I like Mike Cooney because he has been committed to public education in Montana throughout his career. Never has he wavered in his commitment and support of students and teachers.
Mike Cooney has the necessary experience working with the private sectors and public sectors of the state. His lengthy service and his depth of understanding of the needs of Montana are vital as Montanans, we rebuild our economy after beating the COVID-19 virus. I like Mike Cooney for governor of Montana.
Rep. Marilyn Ryan, D-Missoula, represents House District 99 in the Montana Legislature.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!