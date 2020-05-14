Many reasons to 'like Mike' Cooney for governor

I like Cooney because, as lieutenant governor since 2016, he has talked to Montanans in all sectors of the economy. He understands the issues farmers and ranchers face daily. He understands the struggles of small businesses before the COVID-19 stay-at-home directive and the impact of closing their doors has had on the economic backbone of our state economy. He is aware of the housing crisis in rural areas and fast-growing communities like Bozeman.

Cooney recognizes the energy needs of the state and the reality of climate change on the business of Montana and individual citizens. Cooney has publicly stated the need to expand renewable energy and recognizes the impact citizens can make to address the use of renewable energy.

I like Cooney because he is a friend to the working women and men in Montana. While working with businesses, he also has supported the needs of workers and supports the need for collective bargaining to protect workers. Mike grew up in Butte and has never forgotten his roots and commitment to workers.

I like Mike Cooney because he has been committed to public education in Montana throughout his career. Never has he wavered in his commitment and support of students and teachers.

Mike Cooney has the necessary experience working with the private sectors and public sectors of the state. His lengthy service and his depth of understanding of the needs of Montana are vital as Montanans, we rebuild our economy after beating the COVID-19 virus. I like Mike Cooney for governor of Montana.

Rep. Marilyn Ryan, D-Missoula, represents House District 99 in the Montana Legislature.

