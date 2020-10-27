Manzella a threat to Montana's public lands

Montanans love their national forests, wildlife refuges and other federal lands. Yet Theresa Manzella, Republican candidate for Senate District 44, isn’t satisfied with having them managed in the interest of all Americans. She’d rather see them managed strictly like a business. The majority of Montanans disagree.
Manzella is fond of seeking advice on land management from ideologues outside Montana. For example, she posted: “Ken Ivory of The American Lands Council, presentation in Hamilton, MT, Dec 11, 2013” on Youtube. Ken Ivory was with the Utah-based American Lands Council and came to Ravalli County several years ago to promote transferring Montana’s national forests and other federal lands to the state.
Manzella also invited Karen Budd-Falen, a right-wing Wyoming attorney and anti-government promoter, to come here to show us Montanans how to write county-based land use plans like the one she wrote for Catron County, New Mexico. In that plan, she stated that “federal and state agents threaten the life, liberty and happiness” of county residents and “they present a clear and present danger to the land and livelihood of every man, woman and child” (Ravalli Republic, Nov. 18, 2017).
More recently, Manzella was a speaker at an Idaho “Liberate America” rally sponsored by Matt Shea, the discredited Washington state representative, alleged terrorist and promoter of creating a 51st state from parts of Washington and Idaho (Inlander, July 30, 2020). He also assisted Ammon Bundy in planning the takeover of the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge in Oregon (Seattle Times, Dec. 19, 2019). Manzella shared time on the agenda with Shea and other anti-government activists, including Ammon Bundy (promotion flyer for the event).
In addition to having disdain for any form of regulation, Manzella has shown little knowledge or acceptance of the laws directing how federal lands are managed. She would actually prefer that these lands were managed by someone else. She does not value protected areas, wants decisions made by local elected officials and views public lands as the solution to county government’s budget shortfalls. These viewpoints run counter to managing federal public lands for all Americans. Most citizens recognize that regulations are necessary, that only the federal government is capable of paying the full cost of management, that land managers have to make trade-offs and that no one gets everything they want. These are realities that Manzella blindly overlooks.
Do you really want a representative who endorses these extremist views of government and federal land management? By Manzella's continual encouragement of extreme and unconventional ideas, she’s opening the lid to Pandora’s Box. If current protections for our treasured federal lands are weakened, we will be on a very slippery slope. Privatization of federal lands in Montana will become a constant threat and it will not bode well for us and future Montanans. We don’t need Theresa Manzella’s anti-federal lands agenda in the Montana Senate.
Skip Kowalski of Stevensville is a retired U.S. Forest Service wildlife biologist. He is married to Margaret Gorski, who is Theresa Manzella's Democratic opponent for Senate District 44.
