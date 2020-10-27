Manzella a threat to Montana's public lands

In addition to having disdain for any form of regulation, Manzella has shown little knowledge or acceptance of the laws directing how federal lands are managed. She would actually prefer that these lands were managed by someone else. She does not value protected areas, wants decisions made by local elected officials and views public lands as the solution to county government’s budget shortfalls. These viewpoints run counter to managing federal public lands for all Americans. Most citizens recognize that regulations are necessary, that only the federal government is capable of paying the full cost of management, that land managers have to make trade-offs and that no one gets everything they want. These are realities that Manzella blindly overlooks.