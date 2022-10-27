Marc Racicot and Bob Brown: Tranel's life is marked by integrity, hard work

It is inescapable that every decision made by every leader reflects the character or principles of the man or woman making the decision. Character is the lens through which a leader perceives the path to be followed. The principles we speak of are the timeless values of humility, prudence, integrity, and faithfulness to our constitutions.

These values are the foundation stones upon which our constitutions rest, and upon which our democracy depends for its very existence. It is only by universally and voluntarily applying these principles that it becomes possible for us to preserve our union. And, it is only from that union that our liberty and independence spring forth.

We have been involved in the political life of Montana and the nation for many decades. We have worked with an infinite number of candidates and elected officers from both political parties. We know that political parties can facilitate honest discussions and fair comparisons upon which our fellow citizens can make informed election decisions. But we have also know that our highest loyalty must always be to our nation and state, and not to our political parties.

We have known Ryan Zinke for a long time. After having served one term in the Montana Legislature and one term in Congress, Zinke was appointed by Donald Trump to the office of Secretary of the Interior in January 2017.

In less than two years at Interior, however, a withering series of allegations of dishonesty, as well as violations of ethics rules, were leveled at Zinke. In the aftermath of those accusations, Zinke faced intense pressure from the White House to resign from his position, which he did in January 2019.

In the spring of 2021, Zinke announced that he was again running for Congress in Montana’s newly created first congressional district. His most significant rival in the Republican primary election was former state senator, Dr. Al Olszewski, also from Zinke’s home Flathead County. While the race was close in the rest of the district, Olszewski easily won in the county they both call home.

After announcing his candidacy, Zinke sought and received Donald Trump’s endorsement, describing Trump as a “kingmaker in terms of his sway with the voters.” Thereafter when top secret documents and other government records being held at Trump’s residence, in violation of federal law, were retrieved, Zinke impulsively jumped to Trump’s defense and hyperbolically announced that “as of today, we are in a police state where the FBI…can do whatever they want without cause.”

It may be an understatement to describe Ryan Zinke as an acolyte and enabler of the feckless former president, Donald Trump, who has been and is, a clear and present danger to the survival of the longest functioning democratic republic in the history of humankind.

Trump destroys the bonds of our union by exploiting our human insecurities, resentments and fears, and then supplants our better angels with malice, slander, grievances, cruelties, vengeance, and scorn. In doing so, he has desecrated the Constitution and poisoned the political life of America.

As we have come to know her, Zinke’s Democratic opponent, Monica Tranel, may be a few clicks to the left of us on some issues. But, most importantly, Monica’s life is marked by integrity, hard work and reverence for our constitutional government.

We cannot entrust our future to a candidate who has not revealed the principles and priorities essential to serving the best interests of our state and nation, nor one who would continue to enable the vandalism of our democracy by his political patron.

With these things in mind, we will be voting for Monica Tranel.