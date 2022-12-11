Mark Anderlik: Congress throws workers under the train

Congress recently passed a resolution that forces on rail workers a contract they have democratically rejected and makes any subsequent strike by rail workers illegal.

The votes in favor of House Joint Resolution 100 by Montana’s congressional delegation was a shameful act. Rep. Rosendale and Senators Daines and Tester have sided with the railroad oligarchs over the rail workers.

Tester voted for adding in 7 days of paid sick leave (up from zero), but when Democratic leadership split that bill from HJR 100 it made Tester’s vote mere window dressing. The only bill that passed was HJR 100, which makes any strike by rail workers illegal and keeps in the imposed “agreement” both zero sick leave days and the ability of the rail bosses to keep workers on call 24/7.

Claims that the vote was to save our economy from catastrophe ring hollow. The abuse rail workers are subject to from the rail owners – being on call 24/7 among other things – is a graver threat to our economy as workers are leaving the rail industry in droves, which undermines its supply chain reliability. Also, Congress did not explore bringing the essential rail system under public ownership, as substantial parts of the airline, shipping and trucking industries are.

And it is with great dismay that 3 of the 4 Congressional members of our organization, Democratic Socialists of America (including Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez), also voted for HJR 100. DSA is beginning the process to hold them accountable for their terrible vote, up to and including expulsion.

What Congress ought to have done is either combine the mandate for paid sick leave with the imposition of the contract, or allow the workers to solve it themselves in a strike. It is a slap in every worker’s face that they did neither.

Some of this failure is due to the lack of leadership from the labor movement. There were no condemnations for this vote from the national AFL-CIO nor from the Montana AFL-CIO. The Montana AFL-CIO congratulated Sen. Tester for his meaningless vote on paid sick leave, remaining silent on his consequential vote of HJR 100.

This assault on workers by supposed political allies, and the looking the other way by some supposed labor leaders, tells all workers that they can trust neither. This also tells us that workers need to develop their own power, independent of either political party. And choose labor leaders that are committed to building a labor movement worthy of the name.

Workers can do this by relearning the lessons of the 1930s and '40s: witholding one’s labor demonstrates how essential workers are to any business and is the source for worker power. If it’s done with organization, discipline, and courage, workers on strike can make historical changes. With much more organizing, workers can even create general strikes that can change governments and economic systems.

In the 1930s and '40s workers often had to fight both the Roosevelt Democrats and their own union leadership, pushing both to do much better than they would have done. So, the current situation is nothing new. As in the civil rights movement, it was the determined actions by the people on the ground that drove the movement, not the politicians and sometimes even not the leaders.

It is up to the rail workers whether to strike or not. If they choose to engage in a now illegal strike, the Democratic Socialists of America will be there to support them. We urge all people to show their solidarity with the rail workers for their just fight.