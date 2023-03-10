On Feb. 25, over 400 supporters of cold water conservation and fly fishing education gathered in the UC Ballroom for the WestSlope Chapter of Trout Unlimited’s banquet and auction. The result was simply amazing as we broke all records for money raised. We grossed $225,000 and netted $170,000! All that money will go to support local conservation and fly fishing programs. This amount puts our chapter in the top five percent of all TU chapters around the country and is a huge testament to the people of Missoula and their love of our rivers and streams. No small feat for a small town, but then we all know how special Missoula is.

The Missoula business community stepped up to the table. Over 30 sponsors and 85 product and services donors contributed a fantastic array of fly fishing and non-fly fishing items, most of which went for far above retail price. People were looking to support a cause, not get a bargain.

This year’s Raise the Paddle was for the benefit of our Trout in the Classroom program. The chapter debuted this program last year at Hellgate High School where it was an incredible success. In 2023 we plan on putting aquariums, pumps, coolers in many more classrooms, including elementary schools. Our goal is to build the next generation of conservationists who will work to protect and improve our area. A special thanks to all who contributed to this effort with $29,750 raised for this program!

In 2013 look for the chapter to help fund a dozen or so conservation projects that increase access to spawning areas, keep our rivers clear and cold, fix problems from legacy mining, logging and development and install fish screens on irrigation ditches. These projects end up putting more fish in the rivers and benefiting everyone in the Missoula area.

We are a chapter that gets things done only because we have the support and generosity of the entire Missoula community.