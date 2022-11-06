Mark Springer: Restoring Kindness – Making a difference across Montana

Have you ever wondered why some companies attract and retain top talent while others can’t? For years, studies have revealed that employees want to be involved with something greater than just their company. They want to make a difference somehow.

On Friday, Oct. 7, our entire Dayspring Restoration team dedicated the full day to Restoring Kindness across Montana in our eight communities, including right here in Missoula.

For the entire day, we worked at three local non-profits that make a huge difference in our quality of life.

Some of our team members volunteered at Montana Food Bank Network at 5625 Expressway, where we sorted food that arrived in bulk-sized bins and re-packed the food into smaller, family-sized portions.

Additional members of our team volunteered at the Humane Society of Western Montana at 5930 US 93, where we built a new outdoor shed to serve as a holding area for animals. We also remodeled the new office space by attaching workspaces and desks to walls and then repainted and replaced the trim.

Our third group volunteered at Youth Homes, where we patched drywall, repaired walls, and painted the interior main level of three homes. Two of these were here in Missoula and the third house was in Hamilton.

As I visited with our volunteers, I heard some consistent statements:

• Thank you for allowing us to contribute to Missoula by donating company time – it makes me want to volunteer even more in the future

• I feel better about myself because I helped make a difference in my community

• I appreciate my employer more because Restoring Kindness reveals the heart of who we are as a company

• I developed a closeness and greater appreciation for my fellow team members because we bonded as we spent time serving others

Kindness is one of our company’s core values — an extension of who we are, both as individuals and as a team. We proved once again that a single act or a few kind words can actually turn somebody’s day around. We truly made a difference.

Giving our time to create smiles on the faces of our fellow community members also warms our hearts. I’m also encouraged because several of our team members have had friends or relatives that have been served by at least one of these non-profits.

That makes volunteering even more personal to them. It raises their level of community investment.

Restoring Kindness saw us volunteer with a dozen non-profits in close to 20 locations on that Friday. From Missoula and Hamilton to Bozeman and Butte, to Helena, Great Falls, and Kalispell, we made a difference in the hearts and minds of the Dayspring Restoration team and in our sister company’s Billings team from Alpha Omega Disaster Restoration.

As we approach National Kindness Day on Sunday, Nov. 13, please allow me to remind you that kindness never goes out of style. I invite you to Restore Kindness and use the #RestoringKindness hashtag on social media whenever you do.