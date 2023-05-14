Many in today’s workforce find themselves connected to their employment 24-7 via their cell phones and electronic devices. This is often true even while the employee is on vacation. So imagine you have a child, sibling or friend who lives and works outside of Montana, but they come to visit you and spend their vacation in the Treasure State. Despite being on vacation they reply to some emails, send out a memo or answer a phone call from the office. Under current statute, they just incurred a Montana income tax liability. Simply put, a non-resident who completes any employment-related activity while in Montana is considered to be working in Montana and incurs a Montana income tax liability.

In a second scenario, the University of Idaho basketball team makes a weekend trip to Montana to play two Big Sky Conference foes, MSU on Thursday and UM on Saturday. The coaches, athletic trainers and any staff traveling with the team are working in Montana and they incur a Montana income tax liability.

One final scenario: a regional convention is hosted at Big Sky. Out-of-state attendees who are compensated while attending the conference are technically working in Montana and have a state income tax liability. Not only that, but in each of these scenarios the employer has an obligation to withhold Montana state income tax and is subject to a penalty if they fail to withhold. The next time you attend an out-of-state conference while being compensated by an employer, contemplate the tax liability you are quite possibly incurring in the host state.

I introduced HB 447 in order to provide a common sense resolution to this issue. It is based on the model policies of the Council on State Taxation and the Multistate Tax Commission. I collaborated with the Montana Department of Revenue to draft this legislation.

HB 447 creates a 30-day “safe harbor” allowing a non-resident to perform employment duties in Montana for not more than 30 days during the tax year. Further, it absolves the employer of the obligation to withhold Montana income tax from compensation if the employment is excluded from Montana source income per this proposed statute.

HB 447, however, provides for certain exclusions from the safe harbor provision. If a professional entertainer performs a concert in Montana for a large payday, he/she still has an obligation to pay Montana state income tax. A non-resident who purchases the winning lottery ticket in Montana still pays Montana state income tax. A non-resident performing construction services to improve real property in the state (say a sheetrock crew from Idaho that spends four weeks completing a project in Montana) still pays Montana state income tax. And finally, a person who is a qualified production employee (think media/film maker, possibly with a hit television show) still pays Montana state income tax.

That’s the gist of HB 447. It garnered support from the Montana Department of Revenue, the Montana Chamber of Commerce, the Montana Hospitality Association, the Montana Society of CPAs and the Montana Taxpayers’ Association. HB 447 is sound tax policy that makes sense for Montana. It passed the House and Senate with significant support and currently awaits the governor’s signature.