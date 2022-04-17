Mark Thane: Three school board candidates stand out

Rarely has Missoula County Public Schools seen such interest in trustee elections as evidenced by the number of candidates (13) vying for seats on the school board. Those of us who reside in the area served by MCPS elementary and middle schools will be electing three trustees to serve the K-12 district at-large; residents of the county served by independent K-8 school districts will elect an additional three trustees (by district) to serve as MCPS high school trustees. Six of the seats on the 11 member MCPS Board will be determined by the election on May 3.

As a life-long resident of Missoula and a former superintendent of MCPS I have a great interest in the election. I attended the April 5 candidate forum and have researched all of the candidates on-line. Three candidates for the at-large seats clearly embody the skills, attributes and perspectives that I believe make them excellent choices for the board.

Wilena Old Person is an incumbent trustee seeking re-election to the board. Wilena is a Program Coordinator in the UM College of Health. She has been a voice for the underrepresented members of our community and has focused on justice and inclusion. She has developed institutional knowledge while serving on the board and is a key contributor to board discussions.

Keegan Witt is a single parent of two children in MCPS. He is a CPA and will bring a skillset to the board which will be invaluable to the district as the budgets are developed and administered.

Meg Whicher is engaged with hundreds of Missoula children and families in her role as the Recreation program Manager for Missoula Parks and Recreation. This network provides her with a somewhat unique understanding of the needs of our community.

The primary function of school trustees is to adopt policy and exercise good stewardship of the community’s resources through the budgeting process. I am confident Wilena Old Person, Keegan Witt and Meg Whicher will approach board service without bias and will continually seek to make decisions which are in the best interest of students, staff and the Missoula community. They have earned my support.

Mark Thane is the House District 99 representative and the former superintendent of Missoula County Public Schools.

