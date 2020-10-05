Marks is right judge for Missoula District Court

The upcoming election will ask us to make choices about many races. One race that is flying under the radar, but is critically important, is the race for District Court judge in Department 4. This judge serves the people in both Missoula and Mineral counties and is tasked with making decisions that affect the everyday lives of countless citizens. The District Court handles serious criminal matters, juvenile matters both juvenile criminal and abuse and neglect cases, family law cases, probate cases, involuntary commitments for those in a mental health crisis, and civil law disputes.

I had the very good fortune of serving as your District Court judge for eight years. I know that the position requires hard work, dedication to the law, patience and compassion. I was proud to serve as the first woman district judge for the 4th Judicial District and equally proud when Judge Halligan assumed the bench after Judge McLean retired. Although I believe in diversity and the importance of having women and minorities in such positions, I do not believe that a woman should be chosen for such a position just because she is a woman. A district judge position should not be filled with an individual just to check off a certain demographic or to break up a pattern. The candidate for this important position needs to be evaluated on the strength and relevance of his or her experience, and is the case in this race, how the sitting judge has been performing in the position.