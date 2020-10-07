Marks key to improving district court

Gov. Steve Bullock made an important addition to the judiciary in 2019 with the appointment of Jason Marks as judge for the Montana Fourth Judicial District. Voting for Judge Marks is key to the continued improvement in the Fourth Judicial District and the judiciary as a whole.

Judge Marks’ experience as a criminal defense attorney gives him the necessary perspective to bring balance and justice to the bench. Marks began his legal career in Missoula as a public defender. Later, he became a prosecutor where he applied his experience as a criminal defense attorney to the cases he prosecuted. It is readily apparent he draws on that experience while on the bench. He understands the importance of having multiple perspectives.

As private criminal defense attorneys and public defenders, Marks has our support because he is a fair, intelligent, and empathetic judge. Marks has worked on all sides of the criminal justice system and uses this diversity of experience in making informed and equitable decisions.

The Judiciary plays a critical role in our lives and government. A vote for Marks is a vote for a judge who values the Constitution and the rights of all citizens. It’s a vote for a judge who is committed to criminal justice reform. It’s a vote for a judge who has experience both defending the accused and seeking justice for victims.

We support Judge Marks because we know that regardless of the outcome of the case, individual rights will be honored, and defendants and victims will be treated fairly when they come before him.

This opinion is signed by Missoula lawyers Milton Datsopoulos, Rob Henry, Myshell Lyday, Nathan Holloway, Martin Judnich, Peter Lacny, Brielle Lande, Koan Mercer, Paul Ryan, Brian C. Smith, Abigail Rogers, John E. Smith, Colin Stephens, Mathew Stevenson, Johnna Sutton, Bryan Tipp, Diana Wall and Josh Van de Wettering.

