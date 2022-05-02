Mary LaPorte: Housing affordability requires public input on regulations

Recent opinion articles in this newspaper have claimed government regulations and zoning are major causes of our housing crisis (“Regulations Stand in Way of Attainable Housing,” Missoulian March 20, 2022, and “Montanans Deserve Affordable Housing," Missoulian, April 17, 2022). The housing crisis has been years in the making. These articles oversimplify the underlying causes of the housing crisis. Addressing governmental regulations alone will not solve the housing shortage because it is just one piece of the housing crisis puzzle. Our local elected officials — city and county — understand that government regulations impact housing costs and availability. The city and county are focused on zoning reforms, and they are doing the work needed to expand housing options.

The most significant costs of new housing are land and access to infrastructure such as water, sewer, and roads. Supply chain constraints and the pandemic have sent the cost of building materials skyrocketing. Labor shortages have driven up construction costs. And certainly, the government approval processes for housing development, local zoning codes, and impact fees increase the time and building costs. These are the four “Ls” of housing development costs — land, lumber, labor, and laws.

Laws, such as zoning and building regulations, help communities manage soils, slopes, floodplain and other factors of geography that impose natural limitations and determine good planning and zoning. Building codes ensure new construction meets minimum community standards for safety (plumbing, electrical, etc.) and aesthetics (curb setbacks, building heights, etc.). Local regulations are also enacted partly because citizens want them. Residents frequently object to multi-story apartment buildings being constructed in their neighborhoods of single-family houses.

Montana’s state laws strongly endorse individual property rights; balancing individual rights with public needs is challenging for local communities. State code authorizes local zoning but also limits what local communities can and cannot do via zoning. For example, several Montana towns would like to use inclusionary zoning to encourage affordable housing development, but the state of Montana forbids it.

Both the City and the County are actively working on zoning regulations. This spring the City of Missoula will launch a 30-month zoning and building code revision process to provide more options for affordable housing that reflect sustainable design, smart growth, and new building practices. These updated codes will align with Missoula’s Growth Policy adopted in 2015 as well as current housing and climate policies. Community engagement is part of the process; we the public, will be asked to weigh in at the front-end of the revision process.

Missoula County has been working on a zoning code update and map for several years, which will replace the 1970s era code. The County’s new zoning code will provide a wide range of housing types in more zoning districts, improving opportunities for housing development and increasing supply. A new draft code and map was posted on the County’s website on April 7, and the Board of County Commissioners will hold a public hearing on May 5 at 2 p.m. This will be in person, Conference Room, 200 W. Broadway, or Virtual: missoula.co/bccmeetings.

Now is the time for everyone to become informed and involved in charting the course for affordable housing for Missoula’s future. The most recent data from the Missoula Association of Realtors indicates that Missoula’s median housing cost increased 43% since 2019. The League encourages Missoulians to take advantage of the upcoming opportunities to learn more and make your voices heard.

The League of Women Voters Missoula (LWV) believes that housing is a basic human right and supports current and future efforts to increase the availability of safe, decent, and affordable homes for moderate and low-income households.

Mary LaPorte is president of League of Women Voters of Missoula

