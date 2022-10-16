Mary LaPorte: Support the Crisis Intervention Levy

On the November general election ballot, Missoula voters are being asked to approve the Crisis Intervention Levy for Missoula County to spend $5,000,000 annually to pay for services to support people in crisis If the levy is approved, property taxes on a home with taxable assessed value of $300,000 would increase by $87 per year.

The League of Women Voters of Missoula believes this is a good use of tax money.

Missoula residents will “pay” for our unhoused population either one way – through policing or emergency medical costs, or through intervention programs that can and do make a lasting difference.

Missoula has made significant progress over the past two years in assisting our neighbors struggling with homelessness, mental health issues, and addiction get back on their feet. Our city accessed federal pandemic relief funds available to address basic human needs. Missoula’s Mobile Support Teams deployed throughout the community to meet people in crisis and saved over $800,000 by diverting persons away from emergency rooms and jail. Training was provided to law enforcement personnel to tackle issues without charging people with misdemeanors related to being unhoused and sending them to jail.

People in need are benefiting from services — not the least of these having access to needed medications. Not only did our neighbors benefit, but our community leaders and practitioners were able to initiate new approaches to the core problems of having no home. Now is the time to apply what has been learned and not lose ground in addressing a problem affecting almost every locality in the nation.

The concept of “Housing First” has been proven effective in assisting residents dealing with underlying problems of mental health or addiction. It was this underlying principle that enabled the City of Houston to move 25,000 people off the streets. Instead of spending their time and energy moving around protecting their belongings, individuals can stay in a safe place that provides access to medical and other services they need to get back on their feet. Sometimes just helping people obtain government identification documents is the key they need to apply for a job, the public benefits they are entitled to, or a home.

The “Housing First” principle is behind the Temporary Safe Outdoor Space Missoula established. Forty-one percent (41%) of the residents who stayed at Missoula’s Temporary Safe Outdoor Space, moved to secure homes. Missoula has been able to provide Emergency Winter Shelter, and Authorized Camping. Last year 561 individuals were kept from dying outdoors during extreme weather. No one is sleeping under the Reserve Street Bridge.

According to The Missoulian, the number of “nights stayed” at Missoula’s two homeless shelters almost doubled from 2020 to 2021, from 33,000 nights to 65,000. A total of 1,039 individuals used emergency shelter in Missoula in 2021, which is 200 more people than the previous year.

Our community has demonstrated that it is possible to change and even save lives while at the same time keep our community safe. Missoula County enacted its values by leveraging the one-time federal funding and proving that government can function at a scale to impact a seemingly intractable problem. We are addressing this challenge with grit and integrity that should make us all proud.

The League of Women Voters believes that it is in the interests of all County citizens to support the levy and maintain services for our neighbors who are suffering.