Re: “Governor issues flooding disaster declaration for Hi-Line and central Montana,” Missoulian May 17.

The impacts of climate change continue to affect Montana communities, requiring financial bailouts, harming our economy, and risking our health and safety.

Montana’s government recently enacted House Bill 971 into law, preventing state regulators from considering greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and climate impacts when conducting environmental reviews of large projects such as coal mines and power plants.

We’re concerned. Ignoring GHGs and climate impacts raises the financial, physical, and health risks of more climate impacts: floods, drought, extreme heat, wildfires, and smoke that lead to more disasters and disaster declarations.

GHGs are mostly caused by the burning of fossil fuels; the atmospheric GHG concentrations have increased 51% since 1750. GHGs trap heat in the atmosphere, cause Earth’s temperature to rise, and change the climate. The warmer air holds more water, increasing more severe downpours and blizzards.

The Congressional Conservative Climate Caucus states: “The climate is changing, and decades of a global industrial era that has brought prosperity to the world has also contributed to that change.”

When it comes to climate change, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce says, “Inaction is not an option.”

How does our state government plan to continually pay for the impacts of climate change without addressing the root cause?

Just in the last 12 months, Gov. Gianforte has responded to these disasters, offering state assistance to impacted communities in his Disaster Declarations.

These disasters are causing our health to suffer. According to Dr. Robert Byron, one of the authors of the 2021 Montana Climate Change and Human Health report, “There is plenty of evidence that climate change is already impacting the physical and mental health of Montanans, and will increasingly do so in the future.”

Our state and federal governments need to set ideological differences aside when it comes to protecting us from climate change impacts. Accounting for climate change risks in infrastructure and energy project planning is a necessary first step.

There are bipartisan solutions such as:

• Carbon cashback pricing with a carbon border adjustment mechanism: A strong, economy-wide price on carbon is an effective and essential component to reduce America’s carbon pollution and transition to affordable, abundant, and reliable clean energy.

• Clean-energy permitting reform: Citizens’ Climate Lobby has signed on to the U.S. Chamber of Commerce coalition letter sent to Congress, requesting enactment of “meaningful, durable legislation to modernize America’s permitting processes'’.

We can’t afford to have continued disaster declarations. We’re shooting ourselves in the foot instead of taking aim at the target: climate change caused by continued GHG emissions. We need a stable climate for a stable economy.

To learn more about effective bipartisan climate solution policies, please see citizensclimatelobby.org.