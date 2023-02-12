“Making predictions is hard, especially about the future.” - Yogi Berra

Forty years ago, it would have been almost impossible to predict the remarkable growth of renewable energy. In 1985, renewable energy was less than 1% of the world’s electricity mix; today, it's closer to 15%.

As it turns out, traditional fossil fuels for energy can’t compete in today’s marketplace. Their potential for growth just doesn’t exist anymore.

According to a June 2022 article in Bloomberg News: From 2011 to 2021, coal consumption grew at 0.1% per year and gas grew at around 2%. During that same 10 years, renewable power generation grew at 15% per year on average. The global energy system is huge and complex and massive consumption of fossil fuels still dominates the mix. Zero-carbon power, however, is where growth lies.

The enormous improvements in data collection have made it possible to not only track past trends as outlined above, but to make accurate predictions of the future. This forecasting is based on statistical analysis, something we rely on in our homes, businesses and government everyday. Yogi Berra could hardly have predicted big data, AI and machine learning.

When predicting future trends for a certain technology, scientific forecasters start by placing that technology in one of two groups, based on its rate of improvement (measured in terms of decreasing cost for that technology). Group one is slow improvers. In this case that means coal, oil, and gas. While technologies for discovery and extraction of fossil fuels have improved over time, these fuels become more expensive to access as supplies are used up. This creates a sort of “running-to-stand-still” dynamic in which inflation-adjusted prices have remained roughly constant for more than a century.

In the second group, let’s call them the fast improving technologies, costs have dropped steadily and dramatically, while distribution has increased rapidly. Examples include optical fibers and transistors where improvement rates are as high as 40%–50% per year. Solar PV, wind, and batteries have behaved similarly but with improvement rates closer to 10%. This makes unit costs for these technologies predictable, even if the specific technological innovations that lead to lower costs are not predictable.

This is an important concept for NorthWestern Energy ratepayers to understand, given the utility’s plans to continue burning fossil fuels into the next few decades. At a recent legislative reception in Colstrip, the new NorthWestern Energy CEO stated, “I may be the only CEO in the utility industry adding coal to his portfolio.” Given the economic trends outlined above, we can support the truth of this statement, but this determination to go against the tide does not bode well for its customers.

Once energy forecasting models are updated to reflect the high probability of low-cost renewables, we see that a transition to renewable energy will result in lowered electricity rates for customers (by about 40%) by 2050- that’s like an extra $35-$40 per month savings on your bill (for an average customer) and an overall saving of approximately $32 billion dollars across Montana’s entire economy.

When it comes to energy in Montana, Yogi gets the final word: "The future ain't what it used to be."