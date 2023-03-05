The new year brought changes related to required minimum distributions (RMDs) from individual retirement accounts that may impact your finances and charitable giving decisions. In December 2022, Congress passed a new piece of legislation, the Secure 2.0 Act, which increased the age for RMDs from 70 1/2 to 73 years old. This allows those with an IRA to leave funds in the market a little longer to compensate for what was a challenging year for many investors.

Another benefit of the Secure 2.0 Act is that, for the first time, individuals can make a one-time, tax-free qualifying charitable distribution from their IRA of up to $50,000 (couples can combine their contributions for up to $100,000). This distribution counts toward RMD and allows for lifetime income back to the donor in the form of a charitable gift annuity or a charitable remainder trust.

This means you as a contributor can receive consistent lifetime income back from your contribution at an annual rate of 5% while supporting a nonprofit organization you care about.

If you are interested in setting up a charitable gift annuity or charitable remainder trust, it is important to reach out to the potential beneficiary of your IRA and determine if they are able to assist with this type of contribution. Additionally, you will need some time to finalize an agreement with the nonprofit organization and have your IRA custodian transfer the funds.

The Montana Community Foundation can help you and your professional advisor with this process. Call 406-443-8313 or visit mtcf.org.