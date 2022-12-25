Mary Sheehy Moe: A way – or two – in a manger

Long ago, some newsman delivered a closing commentary about the Christmas story. How amazing is it, he marveled, that the hero of the story is a mere baby...and not some rich or titled guy’s baby, but the semi-legitimate child of two nobodies from the sticks? In 0 A.D., if you’re trying to get people to see the Light, wouldn’t it be better to have a little shine to begin with? A pharaoh’s runaway kid, maybe? Caesar’s unclaimed child?

Years later I read Timothy Cahill’s remarkable "The Gifts of the Jews." In it, Cahill explains how Judaism changed how people think and feel. Until Judaism, ancient religions were all grounded in a belief in cyclical repetition. Nothing is new. Like the seasons, so go the cycles of individual lives and generations, each repeating the same pre-destined pattern.

Judaism changed that. In that worldview, events move forward. They don’t merely repeat themselves. Each life has the potential to move events; each life, therefore, has significance.

If individual people can move events forward, then life is not a futile cycle of soil-wash-rinse-repeat. If individual people matter in the eyes of their God, then individuals must matter to one another, too. Domination becomes unjustifiable; prejudice, ignorant; education, essential.

That into this culture would one day come a savior who was not a superhero springing fully formed out of Caesar’s head, but two commoners’ baby born in a manger follows as the night the day. And from that culture the Christ Child brought to the forefront one message more important than all the rest: Love your neighbor as yourself.

You cannot do that without coming to believe that all of us are created equal. You cannot do that without concluding that each of us is endowed with certain unalienable rights, and among these are life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. You cannot do that without engaging again and again in the struggle to move events forward, to bend the arc of the moral universe, to become not a perfect union, but a more perfect one, one that delivers on its promise of liberty and justice for all.

All of that is lying in that manger. And whether you believe that baby was the Son of God or not — the conclusion is actually more powerful if you don’t —you cannot deny the little fella left a huge mark. That belief — that even the least among us can make this a better world — is at the heart of the American dream.

If you have that belief, there’s a corresponding duty. I’ll call it an investment so it’s more inviting.

In our country, one in five children live in poverty. In Montana, one in seven do and more than one in ten are victims of abuse or neglect.

The link between “adverse childhood experiences” and negative adult outcomes is well-established. But that link need not be a certainty. Why do some children born in the equivalent of a manger, raised in squalor or chaos or both, beat the odds? They’re not child geniuses. Most are like kids you and I grew up with, kids our kids grew up with, kids who stayed after school because it was warm there, kids who played sports so they’d have someplace other than home to be. Why did those kids thrive as adults when their siblings did not?

The “resilience” literature gives a clear answer: One meaningful relationship with one adult. A parent, ideally, but reality is sometimes not ideal. So the janitor in "The Queen’s Gambit"...the gym teacher in "Mr. Holland’s Opus"...an uncle or neighbor or mechanic...just one person who really sees and believes in that child. The sheer fact of that belief becomes self-fulfilling prophecy. You don’t need gold, frankincense or myrrh. The gifts you bring matter less than the fact you bring them.

At Christmas we celebrate the Christ Child in all of us. But don’t forget the magi. In bestowing gifts upon a child not technically their own, in believing in the possible, they become part of the miracle. That, too, is at the heart of the dream we call America.