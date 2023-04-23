During recess, a frisbee sails past the intended receiver’s hands right into Naomi’s face, slicing her upper lip. Blood spurts everywhere. Her teacher, trained in First Aid as all teachers are, doesn’t dare administer it. SB 518 doesn’t allow that without prior parental consent.

Terrified of public speaking, Oliver improved enough in it to earn a C for his second semester of English II. Unfortunately, that C rendered him ineligible for National Honor Society. His parents made sure that didn’t happen to his little brother. Relying on SB 518, they “opted James out” of all public speaking assignments. He’ll be inducted in NHS next week.

A prestigious university requires confidential evaluations from a student’s English, mathematics, and science teachers in order for the student to be considered for admission. No Montana students need apply. SB 518 expressly forbids confidential teacher evaluations.

Jack did so well in high school biology that he enrolled in Biology 201 his first semester of college. Within the first month, he had to drop the course and retake introductory biology. Biology 201 assumes the student is familiar with evolutionary theory. (The student doesn’t have to believe it; he just needs to know its principles.) Jack’s parents had opted him out of any exposure to evolutionary theory in high school biology.

If a Billings West teacher calls her student by the name the child tells her they prefer without getting the parents’ permission, she can lose her license if SB 518 becomes law. Conversely, if the parents notify the teacher in writing of their preference for the transgendered name, the teacher need not comply. And if she teaches at Billings Central, SB 518 doesn’t apply to her at all.

SB 518 imposes the same requirements on university professors it imposes on K-12 teachers if their class includes a high school student: prior written consent from parents for any content, presentation or activity that might offend a parent’s beliefs or practices. It’s hard enough to recruit professors to teach dual-credit courses offering students both high school and college credit. SB 518 will make it almost impossible.

These are just six of countless absurd complications that SB 518 would create for Montana’s public schools. And in its broad strokes, it’s unnecessary. The Board of Public Education (BPE) already requires districts to adopt policies and practices that make families “feel welcomed, valued, and connected to each other, to school staff, and to what students are learning and doing in class.” BPE rules specifically recognize parents’ authority to advocate for their children and collaborate with teachers and administrators to meet their kids’ needs.

Other than finding yet another way to throw transgender youth and their families under the bus, SB 518 is new only in its encouragement to disrespect teachers, complicate their jobs unnecessarily, drive a wedge between them and parents, and frighten them out of exercising their professional judgment when children need it the most. If teachers unwittingly trip a wire in the SB 518 minefield, they could lose their licenses and/or be taken to court.

This session’s accelerated assault on public education features a two-pronged strategy. First, divert public funds to private schools, eroding what was once a high-quality system into a chronically under-funded one whose struggles become justification for future neglect.

Second, use boogeymen to scare the public into imposing so many restrictions on public schools that “one size fits all” becomes “one size fits nobody.” SB 518 falls into the second prong, but the same people testify for both. If you can’t say anything nice about public education, go sit by them. It’s embarrassing to witness what Montana has sunk to.

But there are worse things than embarrassment. The day SB 518 was sent to the House, the teacher I love best was “on lockdown” in a Montana classroom with two dozen of her students, fearing for their lives. And you want to bad-mouth her? Tie her hands as the bullets fly? Why don’t you forget the boogeyman who doesn’t exist and deal with the devil that does by getting serious about the trauma that teachers and children in this country have been living with — and dying in — for 24 years?

No need to answer. We know.