Mary Sheehy-Moe: Billings School Board is selfless, conscientious, principled

Way back in 2004, the Billings School Board changed its policy to bar anyone over age 19 by Sept. 10 from enrolling. No exceptions.

Enter Emily Pennington. A charismatic West High cheerleader with Down Syndrome, she’ll turn 19 before next year, her senior year. She wants desperately to graduate with her class. Illness delayed her initial enrollment. A bill passed in the last legislative session, HB 233, offers funding that would assume a bit of the cost. But to let Emily continue her education, the board must change its policy.

Emily’s parents want that change. Confidentiality requirements preclude us from knowing the school district’s side of the story, but according to the Penningtons, after months of being stonewalled, they deployed a “scorched earth” strategy to rally community support. It worked. The problem, of course, with scorching the earth is that it tends to set people’s hair on fire and the ensuing “discussions” generate more heat than light. So it proved on March 31, when the school board met to explain the ramifications of changing the policy and hear from the Penningtons and the public.

A protest rally preceded the meeting, which may explain why the ambiance felt more like a Cat-Griz game than a public meeting. Jeering and cheering started early and continued throughout. The superintendent was shouted over and at whenever he spoke. Superintendent of Public Instruction Arntzen assumed a respectful tone but fanned the flames of suspicion by urging the board to approach this issue with “full transparency.”

(Had Arntzen been fully transparent herself, she would have disclosed that when this issue came to her as a legislator, she voted against it. When it came to her on the School Funding Commission, she opposed taking action on it or even publicizing it. And although she claimed at this meeting that her office puts special ed first, the once bustling, engaged division of special education is now understaffed, swamped and unresponsive.)

No matter. Fires were already blazing and the central issue went up in smoke. Speaker after speaker rose to vilify, patronize, and ridicule the board. Yet the board chair ran the meeting with unflinching graciousness.

Not all comments were mean. Emily’s classmates were terrific. Many parents gave heartfelt testimony about the struggles they’ve faced navigating the special needs world with district professionals who seem unresponsive, dug-in. Important to know. The board listened.

One of the last commenters was a young man who’d just been passing by, saw the fomenting outside, came in, watched the board-pummeling in progress and just had to pile on with the nothing he knew. Not exactly our right-to-participate’s finest hour.

Last week the board met again to take action. It was something to see. For weeks these nine people have been subjected to everything from defamation to death threats. They’ve returned home from meetings completely sapped, only to face more vitriol online. Yet that night they put all that aside to have a thoughtful discussion about how to serve not just Emily, but all students who need a little more time to get to the finish line.

They discussed several options on the agenda, ultimately settling on one that wasn’t. (It’s not a perfect solution. There is no perfect solution.) They clearly hoped to adopt the change at once, suspending their usual process. That requires a unanimous vote. In a board interaction that impressed me from start to finish, the next moment impressed me most. One trustee, no less battered than the rest, had the courage to vote no.

She was right to do that. It’s a big change. The district hasn’t identified the likely ramifications and the public hasn’t had the opportunity to comment. Let’s hope when that opportunity comes, people show up to build, not to burn.

I attended those meetings online because I support letting Emily and countless other kids graduate. I left both horrified at the figurative Mariupol scorching the earth risks. I keep thinking of Emily’s classmates telling the board how much they want to share the halls with her next year and walk alongside her at commencement. Montana’s public schools don’t just serve a community. They create one. Don’t risk that. It’s the homefire you keep burning.

Mary Sheehy Moe retired as Deputy Commissioner of Higher Education in 2010. Since then she has been a school board trustee, a state senator, and a city commissioner in Great Falls. She writes from Missoula.

